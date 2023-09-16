Tottenham Hotspur scored twice in stoppage time as they secured a dramatic 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

It appeared as if the newly promoted outfit would hold on for a huge win but Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski in the space of two minutes to turn the game on its head. The result meant new manager Ange Postecoglou maintained his unbeaten start to the season.

The hosts were dominant from the start and should have put the game beyond Sheffield United in the first half itself. However, Wes Foderingham time and again denied the hosts with a pair of sensational saves keeping Yves Bissouma and Son Heung-min out in the first half.

Despite their complete control, Spurs couldn’t grab the get-away goal that would set them on their way. Kulusevksi and Manor Solomon also had decent openings, but they couldn’t take their chances as both sides went into halftime, goalless.

Spurs left Sheffield United stunned and angry

Against the run of the play, Sheffield United took a shock lead in the 73rd minute. Following a long throw from which Tottenham failed to clear the loose ball, it was Gustavo Hamer who smashed in a low effort that struck the post on its way in.

Tottenham had the ball in the back of the net twice in the next ten minutes but on both occasions, the goals were chalked off, once for offside and the other due to a foul in the buildup.

It was Richarlison, however, who scored in the 98th minute with a thumping header following a corner to make it 1-1. The Brazilian who is going through a tough phase after a disastrous start to the season then played in Kulusevski who smashed home with his right foot to break the visitors’ hearts.

The result will give a lot of confidence to Postecoglou, as his players showed that they could turn a game on its head with minutes left. Spurs, courtesy of the result, maintained their great start to the season and have now won four of their five opening games.

They will face bitter rivals Arsenal next weekend in the North London derby while Sheffield who are winless this season will host Newcastle.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Action Plus