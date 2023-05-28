Tottenham Hotspur could let Harry Kane leave on a free transfer after his contract ends with the club at the end of next season.

The 29-year-old has always been linked with a move away to Manchester United but Spurs might wait till the striker sees out his contract at North London.

Kane could go for nothing

This is as per reliable transfer journalist David Ornstein who claims that club Chairman Daniel Levy knows that it would be impossible to replace Kane even if a potential suitor pays £100m for the player.

The Times reporter claims that Spurs would likely spend more than £80m – £90m to bring in a replacement for Kane, but it’s highly unlikely that the new striker will contribute as much as Kane does for the club.

Thus, they would be willing to let the striker leave on a free transfer even if it means financial loss.

Kane has always reiterated that he wants to win silverware for Spurs but Spurs’ performance on the pitch over the last three years have been subpar.

Ever since finishing as Champions League runners-up in 2019, the club has failed to clinch a top-four spot and compete for trophies. Moreover, there is uncertainty over the club’s next manager and Sporting Director.

Current price tag blocks a move this summer

The Daily Mail claims that United feel Spurs won’t let the player leave for less than £100m. However, it represents an enormous gamble for United. There is no doubt that Kane will score goals for the club but he wouldn’t have any resell value especially as he enters his thirties.

This also represents a unique situation for Kane, who was recently linked to join Manchester City two years ago. Kane knows that Tottenham will have to invest significantly to challenge for any honors while his prime also runs out.

A move to United would make the most sense only if United are willing to pay Spurs’ asking price.

Elsewhere, Spanish media outlet Cadena Ser has reported that Real Madrid is monitoring Kane’s situation and would like the English striker to join the club and bolster the club’s attacking depth alongside Karim Benzema.

