We’re excited to announce that the Soccer TV Schedules App for both Google Play and iOS has received a fresh update. This update ensures that you enjoy the most comprehensive and up-to-date TV listings for all your favorite soccer matches, leagues, and competitions.

What’s New?

With this update, we’ve updated it for the latest versions of both Android and Apple iOS. So you’ll experience enhanced performance and improved stability. We’ve also expanded our coverage to include even more leagues and competitions from around the globe so that you won’t miss a single kick of the action.

Soccer TV Schedules App update

Keeping your Soccer TV Schedules App up to date is crucial for several reasons:

Access to the Latest Listings: Ensure you always view the most recent TV schedules for all your favorite football matches. Enhanced App Performance: Experience a smoother, more responsive app that delivers a seamless user experience. Improved Stability: Enjoy a more stable app that minimizes crashes and unexpected errors. Expanded Coverage: Stay up-to-date with the latest leagues and competitions added to our comprehensive list of soccer fixtures.

How to Update

Updating the Soccer TV Schedules App is a breeze:

Google Play Users: Open the Google Play Store and search for “Soccer TV Schedules.” Tap the “Update” button next to the app icon. iOS Users: Launch the App Store and search for “Soccer TV Schedules.” Tap the “Update” button next to the app icon.

Once the update of version 2.0.2. is complete, you’ll be ready to enjoy the latest and greatest features of the Soccer TV Schedules App.

First launched in December 2020, the Soccer TV Schedules App is powered by World Soccer Talk to help make it easier for soccer fans to watch games on TV and streaming. The app for both Android and Apple devices is rated four stars out of five.