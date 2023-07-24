Prior to AC Milan’s game against Real Madrid on Sunday evening, ESPN analyst Shaka Hislop suffered a scary moment in coverage. The former Premier League goalkeeper collapsed just minutes before the game. ESPN quickly cut away following the incident, and the game went on.

ESPN host Dan Thomas, working alongside Shaka Hislop in coverage of the game, acted swiftly in getting medical attention to Hislop immediately following the collapse. Yet, the focus for many watching was no longer on the game or the debut of Christian Pulisic. Many wanted to assure that Hislop was okay following his incident.

During the game, Thomas tweeted that Hislop was conscious and receiving medical attention. Then, at halftime, Thomas delivered the news that many fans wanted to hear. Hislop was okay, and he was slightly embarrassed over the whole situation.

“As it stands, it is good news,” Thomas told viewers on ESPN. “He’s conscious, he’s talking. I think he is a little embarrassed about it all. He’s apologized profusely.”

Thomas also clarified that it is far too early to make any diagnosis of what happened to Hislop. Regardless, the important news is that Hislop is recovering. “As it stands, it looks like Shaka will be alright.”

Christian Pulisic impresses after Shaka Hislop collapse

The game between AC Milan and Real Madrid did go on as planned, which provided Christian Pulisic a chance to play for his new club. In that game, Pulisic did well, picking up an assist in the contest. Even though Real Madrid won the game with a strong second-half comeback, Pulisic made an impact throughout the 70 minutes he played on Sunday.

Pulisic’s assist came on a cross on a corner to former Chelsea teammate Fikayo Tomori. Tomori, who played a role in luring Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to AC Milan, thundered in the header.

A brace from Federico Valverde and a late Vinicius Junior goal ensured Real Madrid picked up the victory, though.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire