Youth, nimbleness and speed are often lauded as the most important attributes in soccer. However, there is an unusual breed of players who challenge the concept that aging is a disadvantage to success. Despite the passage of time, these extraordinary individuals keep donning their kits and boots and making a grand entrance on the field.

Romario, a legend from Brazil, is a modern-day example of this. The 58-year-old World Cup winner and current president of the America Football Club in Rio de Janeiro has registered himself as a player. It has thus put him on track to sit atop the oldest active soccer players in the world.

This week saw Romario’s registration accepted, therefore he’ll be eligible to play in the Carioca Championship, the state league of Rio de Janeiro, second tier starting on May 18.

In November 2009, the former FIFA World Player of the Year made his final official appearance for America FC. Since 2009, he has served as America FC’s president-elect. It was a symbolic ending to a playing career that included immense success with PSV of the Netherlands and Barcelona, a powerhouse in La Liga.

Who are the oldest active soccer players in the world?

Romario’s inspiring tale of perseverance, commitment, and unfaltering enthusiasm has helped us find the other top-ranked active soccer players worldwide. Ahead of the Brazilian’s return to action as a player, here are the oldest soccer players currently playing in the world.

5. Nasir Chowdhury – 44

With six matches and a goal under his belt this season, Nasir Chowdhury is showing no signs of ever slowing down. He is currently a member of Chittagong Abahani of the Bangladesh Premier League. In 132 career appearances, all while playing as a defender, he has scored 14 goals. However, he has never featured outside of his native country.

4. Ahmad Korhani – 45

Currently playing for AC Tripoli of Lebanon, goalkeeper Ahmad Korhani is 45 years old. So far this season, he’s played in seven games. During this time, he has allowed just five goals while keeping four clean sheets.

3. Dragan Jolovic – 48

At FK Alfa Modrica, Dragan Jolovic is maintaining a solid presence in Bosnia & Herzegovina’s second tier. In 24 appearances as a center-back, he has managed to score twice. He continues to rack up appearances—including in Champions League qualifiers. The veteran, born on March 30, 1976, has now made more than 300 appearances in his career.

2. Georgi Petkov – 48

The career of Georgi Petkov, a goalkeeper with several accolades, started in the late 1990s. He has played in every major European competition, including the Europa League and the UEFA Champions League, in his fantastic 400 outings. Throughout his career, he earned 19 appearances for the Bulgarian national team, making his debut in 1998. Born on March 14, 1976, Petkov is currently a member of the Bulgarian first-division team Slavia Sofia.

1. Kazuyoshi Miura – 57

Because of his unwavering commitment to continuing to play the game we all love, Miura has become something of a mythical character. He plays for Oliveirense, a team in Portugal’s second tier, and is presently 57 years old. While the striker hasn’t scored in any of his five games this season, it’s hard to believe that he isn’t enjoying himself on the field.

Crazy as it seems, he’s been performing since the early 1980s, with previous stops in Brazil, Japan, Italy, and Australia. During this period, he has scored 193 goals in 709 appearances. However, his record of 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan’s national team is perhaps the most remarkable statistic.

Top 10 players listed by age

Place Name Current team Position Age 1. Kazuyoshi Miura UD Oliveirense Center-forward 57 2. Georgi Petkov Slavia Sofia Goalkeeper 48 3. Dragan Jolovic FK Alfa Modrica Center-back 48 4. Ahmad Korhani AC Tripoli Goalkeeper 45 5. Nasir Chowdhury Chittagong Abahani Center-back 44 6. Ferreira Pinto AC Ponte San Pietro Right-winger 44 7. Rhys Griffiths Penybont FC Center-forward 44 8. Cesar Medina Alianza FC Panama Center-forward 44 9. Ilion Lika KF Tirana Goalkeeper 43 10. Joel Pinto Sport Huancayo Goalkeeper 43

PHOTOS: IMAGO