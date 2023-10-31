Real Madrid signed Vinicius Junior to a new contract extension that runs through the 2026/27 season. It is no surprise to see Real Madrid lock down one of its most important players. Vinicius scored the game-winning goal in the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final. The Brazilian winger finished second on the team in goals in each of the last two seasons behind Karim Benzema.

However, what is surprising about the contract extension is the release clause Real Madrid slapped on the deal. To ensure no club comes calling for the Brazilian, Vinicius Junior has a release clause of $1 billion with Real Madrid. That figure has been common in LaLiga. Barcelona put the same release clause on a handful of its young talents to avoid a second Neymar situation.

For Real Madrid, it is nothing new either. Giving Vinicius this high of a release clause makes him the third Real Madrid player to have that much of a fee. The others are Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham. Those two and Vinicius set up a trio that will lead Real Madrid for the next decade if not more.

With transfer fees rising, these release clauses lock up players without the risk of losing them at a discounted cost. Granted, any club can show up with $1 billion and acquire Vinicius. However, no club has flirted with breaking the bank that much outside of clubs in Saudi Arabia. For example, Al Hilal offered PSG over $350 million for Kylian Mbappe.

Vinicius release clause sets up future of Real Madrid

Vinicius got off to a rocky start when he came to Real Madrid from Brazil. However, after finding his footing at the Santiago Bernabeu, he has become a mainstay in Carlo Ancelotti’s side. This season, Vinicius has three goals and three assists through 10 league games. He is a key reason Real Madrid is atop the league table after 11 games.

However, Vinicius can still grow further. Despite playing for years, Vinicius is still just 23. He is just three years older than Bellingham, who won the Kopa Trophy as the best young player in the world of soccer over the last year.

Vinicius was in the UEFA Champions League team of the season in each of the last two campaigns. Also, he was in the LaLiga team of the season in both of the previous years. Clearly, Vinicius already has the ability that warrants a $1 billion release clause. That value should only grow further over the next several years.

Importance off the field

While Vinicius has been a star on the field, he has stood for bigger purposes off the pitch. Vinicius has constantly battled racism in LaLiga from unruly fans of away supporters. On Monday, Vinicius won the Socrates Award from FIFA that recognizes humanitarian work. Vinicius has been working with underprivileged children in Brazil by making technology more readily apparent.

While Real Madrid is paying for his goals and assists in the white kit, it now has one of the more-followed players in the world of soccer.

