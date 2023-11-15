The 2023/24 UEFA Women’s Champions League is underway, and one of the highlights of the opening match week is Real Madrid vs Chelsea.
|WHO
|Real Madrid vs Chelsea
|WHAT
|UEFA Women’s Champions League
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, November 15, 2023
|WHERE
|DAZN, DAZN YouTube
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
You can watch today’s game on DAZN and the DAZN YouTube Channel, and follow along right here for updates!
Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM ET from the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in Madrid. Real Madrid and Chelsea are contesting Group D with BK Häcken and Paris FC.
Chelsea FC manager Emma Hayes will be finishing out the 2023/24 season with the Blues before becoming the next manager of the United States Women’s National Team. The six-time Women’s Super League winning – including the last four in a row – coach will be hoping to turn around a program that just logged its worst-ever performance at a World Cup this past summer.
Hayes is no stranger to the US women’s game. Prior to Chelsea, she was manager at the Chicago Red Stars and had brief technical roles with the Western New York Flash and Washington Freedom of WPS.
Photos: Imago
HALFTIME: Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea
All even here after 45', with Madrid surviving another late chance from Chelsea. Free kick just outside the box was blocked away, and the chance from the ensuing corner was calmly saved.
Should be a good second half of action coming up!
42' GOAL CHELSEA! 1-1!
Charles gets her first European goal on a perfectly executed cross and free header! Chelsea now finally level after really controlling the match after the Madrid goal.
Scenes from Madrid
Elation for the home team after that opening strike early in the match:
Photo: Imago / PA Images
Around the UWCL
In Group D, where these two sides sit, BK Häcken defeated Paris FC 2-1.
Meanwhile Barcelona, Frankfurt, Lyon, and Brann came away with wins (5-0 and 9-0 in the case of Barça and Lyon). Bayern drew with Roma, while right now Ajax and PSG are level at 0-0.
29' Kerr denied
Sam Kerr with a close-range effort that's pushed aside at the near post to keep things 1-0 in favor of Madrid
21' Chance for Chelsea
A nice little bit of skill with a cross and then a dummy from Kerr, but nobody there to finish for the Blues. Still 1-0 to the home side.
10' GOAL!! 1-0 Madrid!
A fantastic hit by Olga from about 25 yards that took a bit of a deflection, not much the keeper could have done there. Madrid have the early lead!
0' And we're underway!
Kickoff under clear skies in Madrid!
Almost game time!
Just about time to kick things off as the teams are entering the field at Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in Madrid!
Chelsea carrying the flag
Chelsea are the lone English side competing in this year's UWCL group stage.
The Blues were runners-up in 2021, and will be hoping to join the 2007 Arsenal side who to date are the only English winners of the tournament.
Madrid would similarly be first-time winners of the tournament, and the second club from their home nation to win the UCWL (the other is Barcelona in 2021 and 2023)
An elite clash
Today's game is a battle between two of the sharpest sides in Europe.
In the FA Women's Super League, Chelsea currently sit in first place on 16 points and a nearly perfect 5-1-0 unbeaten record.
Meanwhile, over in Spain Real Madrid find themselves second in Liga F, having posted a 7-0-1 mark and 21 points, behind only El Clásico rivals Barcelona who are 3 points ahead.
UWCL rematch from 2022/23
These two sides were grouped together in last season's Champions League as well.
Chelsea went on to win Group A, defeating Madrid 2-0 at home at Kingsmeadow, and drawing 1-1 in the return fixture in Spain. Real Madrid finished in third place, missing out on the knockout rounds.
Lineups are out!
Here's how Real Madrid and Chelsea will hit the pitch in today's clash:
Real Madrid:
Misa
Oihane
Ivana
Kathellen
Carmona
Toletti
Teresa
Athenea
Zornoza
Caicedo
Brunn
Chelsea:
Berger
Bright (C)
Nusken
Carter
Lawrence
Kirby
Fleming
Kayeryd
Kerr
Charles
Cuthbert
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season