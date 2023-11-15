The 2023/24 UEFA Women’s Champions League is underway, and one of the highlights of the opening match week is Real Madrid vs Chelsea.

WHO Real Madrid vs Chelsea WHAT UEFA Women’s Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, November 15, 2023 WHERE DAZN, DAZN YouTube STREAM WATCH NOW

Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM ET from the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in Madrid. Real Madrid and Chelsea are contesting Group D with BK Häcken and Paris FC.

Chelsea FC manager Emma Hayes will be finishing out the 2023/24 season with the Blues before becoming the next manager of the United States Women’s National Team. The six-time Women’s Super League winning – including the last four in a row – coach will be hoping to turn around a program that just logged its worst-ever performance at a World Cup this past summer.

Hayes is no stranger to the US women’s game. Prior to Chelsea, she was manager at the Chicago Red Stars and had brief technical roles with the Western New York Flash and Washington Freedom of WPS.

