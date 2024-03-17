Barcelona are facing increased interest in Brazilian winger Raphinha, with financial pressures rumored to have the potential to impact their decision.

No one in Catalonia disputes the idea that Barcelona must make a profit this summer; the Catalan club is facing the mystery of which players to keep and which to let go.

These financial pressures impact the club’s ability to chase on-field objectives while generating revenue. They are likely to be most prepared to give up Raphinha when it comes to making compromises.

Two summers ago, the Brazilian winger joined from Leeds for $63 million, but he has failed to meet expectations.

When healthy last year, Ousmane Dembele was the go-to option. This season, Lamine Yamal has been preventing Raphinha from playing on the right side, where he usually excels.

The player has said again and again that he wants Barcelona to win the Champions League.

However, new information suggests things may change after this season ends. Also, when asked about possibly parting ways with Raphinha, Deco, the club’s sports director, took a rigid position.

“The idea is not to sell anyone and to bring in one or two players. Our youngsters will be more experienced for another year and the squad will become more and more balanced. If we are forced to sell, we will try to do so without touching the heart of the team”, he said in February.

Back in the summer and January transfer windows, they had completely disregarded any and all offers.

But Saudi soccer is still hell-bent on signing the Brazilian winger, and they want to start negotiations on July 1. According to SPORT, a fresh offer for Barcelona’s star player came in from Saudi Arabia last week.

Unrefusable offer?

Given the importance of the season’s final stretch, the lack of a reaction from the Catalan organization is understandable.

However, the report adds that the Catalans reportedly received a proposal for the 27-year-old player with staggering figures.

While they have not disclosed the exact amount, the article estimates that it exceeds Barca’s assessment of $87 million. Still, the offer’s astonishing sums might question the club’s once unwavering position.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF)-owned Saudi football giants Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli are stepping up their pursuit of the Brazilian winger. This new Saudi bid confirms what many middlemen working with Saudi clubs of different nationalities had predicted, which might cause Barcelona some trouble.

Officials from the Kingdom are particularly interested in Raphinha because of his international background, especially in light of the upcoming Copa America in June.

Big salary to get rid of

No matter how the rest of the season goes for Barcelona, the club knows they need to make a big splash in the summer market to even out their finances. In light of the Saudi interest, Raphinha has therefore become an important asset.

His sale would be significant savings for the Blaugrana since he now earns $6 million per year and the club still has $40 million to amortize.

The Catalans have relied heavily on the winger this season. He has made 25 appearances, all competitions included, and contributed four goals and eight assists.

