Soccer theme songs are a familiar pool for Colombian pop sensation Shakira. She was the official voice for the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 and Germany in 2006.

This 47-year-old vocalist is well-known as a prominent figure in the world of soccer themes. Firstly, she sang “Hips Don’t Lie” as the last song of the 2006 World Cup in Berlin. Then, four years later, the 2010 World Cup used the song “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” as its official anthem.

Then, “La La La (Brazil 2014)” became the official World Cup song of Brazil 2014. Now, a whole decade later, we’re counting the days before the start of the 2024 Copa America.

What did Shakira say about Copa America song?

To commemorate this year’s edition of the oldest-running international tournament, she adapted a recent song called “Punteria”. It is a duet with Cardi B and appears on her latest album “Las mujeres ya no lloran”.

The Colombian actress made the revelation live during Tuesday’s Upfronts on the network in New York. “It’s the most important soccer event of the year because we know this song is going to be the sound of the summer for fans around the world,” Shakira told EFE. “It’s the power of our culture and our music.”

Eighteen teams from CONCACAF and CONMEBOL will compete in the tournament. It takes place in the US from June 20 to July 14. The championship is up for grabs, and various giants will be competing.

South American powerhouses including Venezuela, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, and Uruguay are among the ten national teams competing. Through CONCACAF, the U.S. and Mexican national teams also secured a spot in the tournament. The Argentines triumphed in the previous edition of the Copa America in 2011.

Is it the official Copa theme song?

Despite claims to the contrary by several news organizations, this song will not serve as the Copa America theme song. It is really from Telemundo’s broadcast, according to a spokesman for Sony Music, Shakira’s record label.

The official tournament broadcaster’s picture and theme music came first, followed by the song itself. This was followed by the publication of a video showcasing the Colombian singer’s vocals. They didn’t make a formal presentation or provide any further information.

As the first single from the artist’s most recent album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, “Punteria” was released on March 22. The energetic electro-pop song peaked at number three on Hot Latin Songs. It also reached number seven on Latin Airplay and Latin Pop Airplay, among other Billboard charts. In addition, the single debuted at number seventy-two on the Billboard Hot 100.

It seems quite logical to use “Punteria” as the theme song for the 2024 Copa America, especially with Shakira and Cardi B singing about having excellent aim. Everything in soccer is the aim—from passes and shots to saves and facing the goal—so accuracy is key.

For this reason, Shakira is back to using her talents for the benefit of the world’s most-watched sport. If Cupid were to shoot arrows at their hearts instead of the soccer teams, their disco-pop smash hit would serve as inspiration.

PHOTO: IMAGO