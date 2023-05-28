PSG secured their record eleventh Ligue One title on Saturday after an underwhelming 1-1 draw against Strasbourg on Saturday night.

This coincides with a watershed moment in French Football history as no club in the country has won as many domestic league titles as PSG.

In the space of a decade, ever since the Qatari Sports Investment took up the ownership, the French capital city club have won nine titles, raising their tally from two to eleven.

PSG rack up title wins

PSG’s supremacy means they have leapfrogged rivals Marseille and Saint-Etienne, who have ten titles each.

Ten years ago, after PSG secured their first title in over 19 years, thousands of fans gathered near the Eiffel Tower for a parade that never happened.

To add to the chaos, Ultras threw smoke bombs while a tourist bus was looted. A mini cruise featuring the players with the trophy was also planned along the Seine River, however, it had to be scrapped after just five minutes.

There were also clashes with the police and arrests were also made.

While the tensions with the ultras have always been present, there were no celebrations this year.

Season a disappointment despite title

Despite the title win, PSG would surely feel that they have underperformed. Having the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, the club would have surely targeted the Champions League at the start of the season.

However, a disappointing campaign saw Bayern Munich knocked them out of the tournament in the Round of 16.

This season was the ideal time for PSG to challenge for the Champions League. The World Cup was played in Qatar with the final featuring PSG’s superstars Messi and Mbappe as Argentina won the crown after 36 years beating France on penalties in an incredible encounter.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier said earlier this month, “When you have these players, Leo, Kylian and Ney, the aim from the start of the season is to have them together for an attacking game with three incredible players.

Unfortunately in this season, where a World Cup was placed in the middle, injuries, fatigue for certain players, and in particular Ney’s serious injury, meant we could not take advantage of it throughout the season.”

“It’s just what happened. Each time they have been on the pitch, they have performed very well and we had a very impressive attacking game. The regret is not having had this attacking trio in the decisive matches.”

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for PSG come next season. Messi is expected to leave the club with a return to Barcelona looking likely while Neymar could also be on his way out.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Panthermedia