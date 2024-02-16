Although the Kylian Mbappe transfer rumor mill doesn’t exactly target Barcelona, it still affects them.

Mbappe’s current club, Paris Saint-Germain, is well-funded and ranks among Europe’s most formidable soccer teams. But Barcelona is undeniably one of the continent’s most constrained titans.

While the French can afford to exceed their budgets, the Spaniards face fewer desirable outcomes. The Catalan giants’ financial struggles are severe, allegedly prompting them to consider selling key players this summer for roster restructuring.

Mbappe’s intention to depart PSG this summer will save the club over €200 million annually. Despite losing their best player on a free transfer, PSG won’t face financial ruin as Mbappe will return close to €80 million as part of the deal.

With a substantial amount of money coming back into the club, PSG has made a list of possible targets for the summer transfer window. The French squad is looking to bolster their depth in many areas, including in the middle of the pitch.

The perfect fit?

The media has mentioned a variety of talents, including Barcelona star Gavi, for this particular role at PSG. Luis Enrique and Nasser Al-Khelaifi reportedly have high admiration for the Spanish player.

Paris Saint-Germain are now looking to add some young, highly-established players to their roster, according to L’Equipe. The Ligue 1 club wants a player who meets all of Gavi’s requirements. While readying a summer bid, Luis Campos had already taken notice of the Barcelona midfielder last season.

The club’s financial woes complicate matters, even if Gavi is a priceless asset to Barcelona. In all likelihood, the player has no intention of leaving the Catalan club.

With an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, the determined young midfielder will be out for the remainder of the season. Conversely, PSG would want to act quickly, if not immediately.

Their choice of lineup composition in the wake of Kylian Mbappe’s exit will be fascinating to see. Capitalizing on the Blaugrana’s financial difficulties, PSG may contemplate acquiring a third player from the club, adding to their previous two acquisitions.

According to The Athletic, if Barcelona are forced to sell their prized possession, the club will reportedly ask for a sum of about $107.7 million.

What did Xavi say about Gavi potentially moving to PSG?

There has been no indication that the Blaugrana would consider any bids for Gavi. Additionally, the 18-year-old reportedly has no interest in any incoming offers, Sport says.

Nowadays, teams often try to persuade players to sign with them before negotiating, taking into consideration the difficult situation they are in. This is not going to happen to Gavi, even if he gets along well with Luis Enrique.

Since Xavi is stepping down as head coach this summer, the club’s storied former midfielder will have no say in the approaching transfer window. On the other hand, when questioned about a potential way out for Gavi, he made his intentions rather apparent.

“Gavi must stay. Gavi has to be the Barca of the future,” the coach told reporters.

