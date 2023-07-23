After putting forward Kylian Mbappe available for sale, Paris Saint-Germain reportedly plan to begin talks with interested teams next week.

So much so that the French giants are waiting for a bid from Chelsea, as reported by the Daily Express. The striker has repeatedly stated that he would be returning to the Parc des Princes for the next season. However, he might be compelled to go if a suitable offer is made.

The 24-year-old’s current deal with PSG runs until the summer of 2024, with an additional year included as an option that he is not likely to trigger. Any team that makes an offer for Mbappe next summer will be entitled to sign him without paying a transfer fee.

Chelsea have permission to table in bid

PSG are anticipating a formal offer from Chelsea, as they have already made early queries into the availability of the French international captain. Numerous teams have been made aware of the issue with the Ligue 1 champion, and offers are expected to be fielded next week.

Undoubtedly Chelsea owner and American billionaire Todd Boehly is eager to make a blockbuster signing. Mbappe, like recent Blues recruits Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, might be the next big name to arrive at Stamford Bridge.

In addition, this summer, Pochettino is expected to add a new offensive player to his roster. It seems like the Stamford Bridge side are not going to allow this once-in-a-lifetime chance to slip away without making a serious offer, assuming they have the financial resources to do so.

No European action to be key?

Unfortunately, the Blues are in a bind because they cannot provide access to the UEFA Champions League. They are also not participating in any other European competitions for the 2023-24 season.

In pursuing the World Cup champion, Chelsea will face stiff opposition from Real Madrid. For years, rumors have swirled that the French superstar will transfer to Spain and will be a leader of the new Los Blancos era.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportsphoto