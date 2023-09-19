PSG dominated one of the highly anticipated clashes to open the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League against Borussia Dortmund. A pair of second-half goals ensured the Parisians picked up three points in their home game against the Germans. Dortmund, largely unable to muster clear-cut offensive chances, failed to score.

In the first half, that was the case for both sides. Despite chances falling both ways, the game entered the halftime break all square. However, PSG was inches away from breaking the deadlock. A curling shot from Vitinha slammed the post of Gregor Kobel. Not long before halftime, PSG thought it earned a penalty off a corner. The ball deflected into the arm of Niklas Sule. Yet, the German had no chance to move his arm anywhere else, and it was in a natural position. VAR upheld the call on the field of no penalty.

Mbappe leads the charge for PSG in win over Borussia Dortmund

If PSG was unhappy with the call to end the half, it was the beneficiary of a call just minutes into the second half. Kylian Mbappe met an Ousmane Dembele cross with a shot. Once again, the ball hit the arm of Sule who was sliding to block the shot. Dortmund supporters will argue Sule was bracing his body in the slide in a natural position, which would wave off the penalty charge. Regardless, VAR upheld the call. Kylian Mbappe stepped up and slotted the ball past Kobel. The Swiss goalkeeper guessed the right way, but the Frenchman’s shot was too powerful.

In the early stages of the second half, PSG dominated. Its control of the ball led to its second goal, a beautifully well-worked move with Vitinha led to Achraf Hakimi capping off the attack.

Dortmund rallied for better chances after falling behind by two goals. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens hit Gianluigi Donnarumma’s post in the 80th minute. Then, it was PSG to shut the game down with a few more chances of its own. In the end, the two-goal lead sufficed, and PSG ascended to the top of Group F.

That group will be the highlight of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage. Milan and Newcastle drew earlier on Tuesday, providing more parity for the future of the group stage. Dortmund will look to bounce back on Oct. 4 when it hosts Milan. PSG takes its three points to St. James’ Park to face Newcastle on the same day.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ANP