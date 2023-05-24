Chivas vs Tigres UANL, is one of the marquee matchups in Mexico. Here are the details for you on how to watch.

Chivas de Guadalajara and Tigres are two of the bigger clubs in Mexico, so clashes between the two are always interesting dates on the calendar.

Where to find Chivas vs Tigres

WHO Tigres UANL vs Chivas de Guadalajara WHAT Liga MX Liguilla Final Leg 1 WHEN 10pm ET / 7pm PT • Thursday, May 25, 2023 WHERE Univision, TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Liga MX is the most popular and most-watched soccer league in the USA, but it can be a little confusing to follow, with complicated rights deals for different teams and matches strewn across multiple networks.

Games hosted by Tigres are shown on TelevisaUnivision platforms (the club is owned by Televisa), which in the US are Univision, UniMás, TUDN, and the streaming service ViX+.

For Chivas home games, Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock broadcast the matches.

Watch Chivas vs Tigres on US TV

Both clubs regularly feature in CONCACAF Champions League, and a matchup in that competition is a possibility each season. Those rights are held by FOX Sports, who show games on FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, and Fox Soccer Plus.

These channels are available on cable/satellite providers and streaming services fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and Sling.

In addition, the new Leagues Cup, which now features every team from Liga MX and MLS, will be featured as part of MLS Season Pass via Apple TV, with select games including the final shown on linear TV. FOX Sports and TelevisaUnivision have acquired these TV rights through 2026. It is certainly a likely possibility that América and Tigres could matchup in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Streaming offers

Fubo (with access to Univision, UniMás, TUDN, Telemundo, Universo, and all FOX channels) is $74.99/month and offers a free 7-day trial. fuboTV also carries beIN SPORTS, GolTV, ESPN, USA, NBC in addition to many other channels. So while it is more expensive than standalone streaming services, you get a lot of value (and a ton of soccer in addition to Liga MX to choose from).

History of Chivas vs Tigres

Chivas and Tigres are two of the highest profile teams in Mexico, but the fixture itself is actually not one of the premier rivalries in the country.

Tigres main rivals are fellow Monterrey club C.F. Monterrey, with whom they contest the Clásico Regiomontano. Chivas competes in El Súper Clásico with Club América, and El Clásico Tapatío against Atlas.

Chivas sits in the top three of the all-time championship rankings in Mexico alongside América and Toluca. Tigres falls into the second-tier of clubs in terms of championships won. Recently however they’ve become a consistent contender. All but two of their titles have come since the 2011 Apertura season. And they’ve won more championships than Chivas have during that span.

Chivas vs Tigres has the potential to grow into a serious rivalry, especially with the clubs meeting in the 2023 Clausura Liguilla final.

For more info, check out our Liga MX TV Schedule page.