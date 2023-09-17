A disappointing start to South American World Cup qualifying led to Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s dismissal as Paraguay’s head coach. As of Saturday, the news was made by the country’s soccer organization.

The Paraguayan Football Association issued a comment on the situation, but did not provide any other information: “The Paraguayan Football Association communicates the culmination of the process led by coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto at the head of the Paraguayan National Team.”

What is Barros Schelotto’s record with Paraguay?

The Argentine was fired after his team’s first two World Cup 2026 qualifiers ended in a 0-0 tie with Peru and a late 1-0 defeat to Venezuela. Almost two years passed during his tenure as head coach of the Paraguayan national team.

In October 2021, Barros Schelotto succeeded his countryman Eduardo Berizzo as manager, and he went on to win four of his first seventeen games in charge.

The Argentine also managed to earn only one point out of a potential six in the first two 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.

The South American qualifications presently include 10 teams, with Paraguay sitting in sixth place. The country last competed at the World Cup finals in South Africa in 2010.

When was the last time Paraguay played at World Cup?

The number of CONMEBOL entrants for the tournament’s finale has now grown to six, plus one through the playoffs.

Given that the next 2026 tournament will be held in North America, this might be their best chance to go back to the world’s largest soccer event.

Before the year’s conclusion, they still have four more games to play: against Argentina on the road, Bolivia at home, Chile away, and Colombia at home.

Paraguay, however, are in the running to host a future World Cup since they have recently submitted a joint application with Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay to host the 2030 tournament. Following Uruguay’s successful first tournament, Argentina hosted in 1978 and Chile in 1962; however, Paraguay has never played host to the World Cup.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Photosport