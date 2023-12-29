Andre Onana, Manchester United’s goalkeeper, may miss four weeks of action due to his selection to the Cameroon national team for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Red Devils’ starting goalkeeper’s tenure at Old Trafford got off to a rocky start. Therefore, it had been speculated that he would remain in Manchester to raise his performance standards.

During the Champions League matches against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, Onana committed several glaring mistakes. His blunders were a major factor in the team’s elimination from the tournament during the group round.

Additionally, he has been the culprit for several Premier League goals conceded. As of late, the 27-year-old has shown greater assurance, delivering more reliable performances.

But Boxing Day’s comeback victory against Aston Villa was another game in which he was inadequate. Staying on his line anxiously, he let John McGinn’s cross go into the goal unopposed.

After 19 Premier League games, United have won 10 and lost eight, putting them in sixth place. They will also be missing their main goalie in January, which is a major setback since they have some crucial games coming up.

How many games will Onana miss for United?

While playing for Cameroon in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Onana argued with manager Rigobert Song. It had prompted him to withdraw from international action.

Their strained relationship has now healed, and the goalie has been instrumental in the team’s success in the AFCON qualifying matches. The goalkeeper will now be one of 27 Cameroon players competing in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) beginning on Jan. 13.

At least four of Manchester United’s Premier League matches next month will be without Onana. Among them are matches against Aston Villa away, West Ham at Old Trafford, Wolves at Molineux, and Tottenham at home.

If he is called upon to join a pre-tournament camp for Cameroon, he may potentially miss United’s FA Cup third-round match away to Wigan on January 8. Also, if the Red Devils go to the FA Cup fourth round, which might be held on January 27-28, he will not be able to play.

To participate in the FA Cup trip to Wigan, the 27-year-old requested that his country postpone his call-up to AFCON. January 9 will see a friendly match between Cameroon and Zambia in Saudi Arabia.

Their tournament campaign will get off on January 15 in Guinea, Ivory Coast. The goalie, nevertheless, is eager to participate in United’s January 8 FA Cup third-round match, ESPN reports.

Who will replace Onana upon AFCON release?

Without the goalie, Erik ten Hag must now devise a plan to handle the situation. With Onana accepting a call-up from Cameroon, United will have to rely on summer addition Altay Bayindir, who has not played a game yet.

Since the Turkish shot-stopper joined on the summer transfer deadline, the management has decided against giving him his debut. Bayindir is the manager’s second option. This implies that the goalie will have to step up to the place during the Cameroonian’s absence.

The Red Devils would want to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive. Thus, this is the moment when the 25-year-old’s ability and calmness face tests.

