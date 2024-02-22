Oliver Glasner laid forth his plans for the team’s composition and methodology, offering his first impressions of the work. After Hodgson stepped down owing to illness, Glasner, who won the Europa League in 2022 with Eintracht Frankfurt, was appointed as Palace’s next manager on Monday.

With a new manager in charge, Crystal Palace supporters should anticipate a more aggressive style of play. Former manager Roy Hodgson‘s pragmatic style had the club’s supporters fuming, but the 49-year-old’s first remarks will win them over.

Saturday’s match against Burnley at Selhurst Park will be Palace’s first game under Glasner’s leadership. The team is in 15th position in the Premier League and five points ahead of Luton Town in the relegation zone when he takes over from Hodgson.

The aggressive style that the Austrian intends to foster in his teams is something he has promised supporters would be a part of his thrilling brand.

A new coach’s philosophy

“The philosophy is easy; it is scoring goals. As I tell the players, this is why we started playing football. No one went on the pitch when they were young to defend. We should never forget this.

“The fans want to see us fighting and playing together to score a goal. Then, of course, we think about how we defend, whether a high press or a low block, but the philosophy is about scoring goals.”

“We want to get as many points and wins as we can. It is very important that we play the same way at Selhurst Park or in the away games.

“We always need to trust in ourselves, our teammates and what we do. It’s not a sprint or a marathon but maybe [a 5k] or something like that. I am confident we will reach our goal and that we can improve as a team and individually.”

What did Oliver Glasner say about succeeding Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace?

Even though Glasner was eager to discuss Hodgson’s health, he did confess that he had started negotiations with the club’s American partners in the fall. “First of all, the most important thing is that Roy is well and healthy — and I wish him all the best.

“[My arrival] came faster than maybe we thought and wanted it to be, but it doesn’t change many things. We have three training sessions and then first the game against Burnley. I have watched many games. I was preparing for the summer and thought maybe I had more time.

“We have many key players injured, but I see a team with great characters. They showed it at Everton.”

The 1-1 draw between Everton and Crystal Palace on Monday showed glimpses of Glasner’s flair. The 49-year-old coach did not have much of an effect on the Eagles during the game. However, the 3-4-3 formation they are using now is indicative of the direction they are heading in.

His aggressive play may have to wait a little longer to be fully effective, however, since he will not have thrilling talents Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise. But one can tell a lot about Glasner’s coaching abilities from his time managing Bundesliga teams Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.

