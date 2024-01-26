The National Women’s Soccer League, or NWSL, will break new ground in its 2024 TV schedule. With a new broadcast deal across varying platforms, NWSL will make history in the coming season. That starts on Friday, March 15, with the league’s first game on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform, which is new to the NWSL scene. However, the debut weekend of the 2024 NWSL campaign also features coverage on ABC, the ION Network, and the new NWSL+.

At first glance, fans may be concerned about the spread of the NWSL across this many platforms. Paramount+, ESPN+, the ION Network, and Amazon Prime Video are different subscriptions with a handful of games. Fortunately, there are no exclusive games on ESPN+ or Paramount+. Instead, those games are available on ESPN’s channels or CBS. Additionally, the new NWSL+ is the latest streaming service fans will need. However, the league touts that NWSL+ is a free service that has coverage of over 70 games in the season. Moreover, it has full-match replays, highlights, interviews, and more.

NWSL+ makes its debut with coverage of three out of the seven games in the first matchday of the NWSL 2024 season. However, fans should circle Friday’s game between NY/NJ Gotham FC and the San Diego Wave on Amazon Prime. This game pits the reigning NWSL Cup Champions Gotham FC against the NWSL Shield winners San Diego Wave. Not only are these two teams among the favorites to reach those same heights this season, but this game provides a chance to reflect on their successful seasons from a year ago.

The full NWSL TV schedule for the 2024 season starts with games on different platforms. Be sure to become familiar with where games will be available this season.

Highlight games to begin 2024 NWSL TV schedule

Following the season-opening game on Amazon Prime, ABC is broadcasting the game between the Kansas City Current and Portland Thorns. The game is also available on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Therefore, if you have a subscription to ESPN+ for the Bundesliga or LaLiga, you can add NWSL to the content you have available.

There are then two games available on the Ion, which Scripps owns. Ion is available through various TV providers. For example, it is available on Fubo. Both of the games on Ion feature NWSL’s newest teams. Joining the fold in 2024 are Utah Royals FC and Bay FC. Adding these two clubs brings the total number up to 14.

Dates to circle in the 2024 season

If you are looking at other notable games throughout the 2024 season, the rematch of the 2023 NWSL Cup Final between Gotham FC and OL Reign is on Sunday, June 30. Coverage of that game is on ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes. Just before then, the two expansion clubs play one another for the first time on June 16. The CBS Sports Network has coverage when Bay FC hosts the Utah Royals.

The NWSL season concludes in November, and there are NWSL Challenge Cup games spaced throughout the season.

PHOTO: IMAGO