Houston Dynamo won the 108th edition of the US Open Cup with a 2-1 victory against Inter Miami. There was a sold-out crowd at DRV PNK Stadium to watch the final.

Lionel Messi’s side competed in their first US Open Cup final in club history. However, the Argentine was not in the squad. The away team got on the board early thanks to goals from Griffin Dorsey and Amine Bassi.

Meanwhile, Miami‘s lone goal of the game was scored by forward Josef Martnez. Martinez only scored in stoppage time. Therefore, there was not enough time for Inter Miami to level the game.

Houston uses quick start to establish US Open Cup lead

Both sides played well to open the game, however, Houston seemed more menacing. After the first 15 minutes, Corey Baird almost scored by deflecting a Nelson Quiones cross just over the bar. This should have served as a signal to the home side that opposition attackers would cause issues to its defense.

Houston finally broke through on the scoreboard thanks to a swift counterattack that was finished off by Griffin Dorsey’s powerful shot into the upper corner of the goal. In the 33rd minute, the visitors extended their advantage as Amine Bassi converted a penalty kick to make the score 2-0 going into halftime.

But Gerardo Martino’s second-half pressure in the attacking third was persistent despite the score. Inter Miami picked up a goal late into the game. However, Tata Martino’s side could not find the equalizer in the remaining minutes.

“The reality is that today Houston was better than us… Now we have a final on Saturday, and another on Wednesday. There is nothing to complain about, we are going to keep trying,” stated ‘Tata’ Martino after the match.

US Open Cup prizes

With this win, Houston has secured their spot in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup Semi-Finals and will get $300,000. The Dynamo became the first side to win the Open Cup after playing away from home since Sporting Kansas City in 2015.

