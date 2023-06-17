Newcastle United have entered talks with Inter to sign midfielder Nicolo Barella. Eddie Howe has been desperate to add to his midfield and the Italian is seen as the ideal fit.

Sky Sports claim that the Magpies are confident of sealing the deal for the 26-year-old. The Italian played a key role in Inter’s run to the Champions League final.

Newcastle United enjoyed a stunning Premier League campaign last season as they finished fourth, securing Champions League football. Given this newfound seat at football’s top table, optimism is high with regards to attractive players.

Newcastle United need Champions League quality

Signing Barella would be a major coup for Newcastle as they aim to compete in Europe.

Given their Saudi-state ownership model, Newcastle are aiming to better their fourth-placed finish. The Italian is a true number six who can also slot in anywhere in midfield and has incredible passing vision.

He operates as a deep-lying midfielder, a position that Newcastle will like to strengthen.

The player’s profile also suits the Magpies as he has a relentless work ethic, building out from the back or can shuffle into wide areas if required.

Jonjo Shelvey’s departure left the team short of depth, and this move is now a priority within the Tyneside club.

Inter will not sell cheaply despite FFP concerns

Barella won’t come cheap as an untouchable member of Inter’s XI. Having been one of the best midfielders in Europe over the past few seasons, there is little appetite to let him depart.

However, Newcastle will be unfazed by Inter’s asking price for the player as they have sizable state-funds at their disposal.

This is a stark contrast to the Nerazzurri’s fiscal situation, which whilst not as concerning as it recent years, remains problematic. Last season they were one of several clubs fined for FFP breaches

The Italian also offers a significant threat going forward, scoring eight times in 35 league games in the Serie A last season.

It will be interesting to see if Barella does decide to push for a move himself, given the substantial wage increase on offer.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto