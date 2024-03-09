Sergino Dest’s Barcelona future had been considered to be bleak, however his significant salary could force a return to the Camp Nou.

After joining Barcelona, Dest played on loan for a while. It seems, nevertheless, that PSV Eindhoven may have become his permanent home. The American defender is maximizing his time in the Eredivisie.

The 23-year-old has been instrumental in PSV’s remarkable season. He has made 31 appearances in all competitions, assisting with six assists and scoring two himself. The American has been a perfect fit for coach Peter Bosz’s plans. He has played as a left winger in almost every match despite his usual position as a right defender.

There has been no official word on whether Dest will stay with PSV after this season, but it is likely. Therefore, the Dutch club is giving serious thought to acquiring the full-back via the $11 million buy option. As reported by the Eindhovens Dagblad newspaper in the Netherlands, PSV are reportedly hoping to negotiate a reduced transfer cost with Barcelona.

The Blaugrana don’t have the 23-year-old in their long-term plans, therefore the transfer discussions shouldn’t be too difficult. Yet, completing the full-back’s deal can provide some difficulties.

Is Dest’s Barcelona salary the main obstacle to PSV stay?

At the moment, the Red and Whites are partially covering Dest’s rather hefty salary. There may be complications if he remains in the Dutch top division as they will be required to pay his whole wage.

Consequently, they could propose that he forego his summer salary. On the other hand, the article notes that Dest’s wage expectations may cause friction during the negotiations. Since this is the case, PSV will probably negotiate a salary and signing package after outlining a ballpark figure.

The Camp Nou side looks eager to get rid of the player, but they won’t have much leverage in the negotiations. Especially given that the American star’s contract expires next summer.

The Blaugrana would still owe $4.6 million after spreading Dest’s amortization equally across his five-year deal. That means the transfer fee will probably be higher.

Third time’s a charm?

Accordingly, PSV Eindhoven will want to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. They currently have an active result of 1-1 against Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 round. With the $11.6 million that would be available from qualification, they may use some of it to buy Dest.

For the Dutch team, this financial windfall would be vital. On the other hand, they hold out hope that Dest would budge and reduce his demands in order to make his signing easier.

Aside from that, Barcelona has been closely monitoring his performance in the Eredivisie. Although he offers a lot of adaptability, according to Sport, a permanent transfer to Eindhoven is no longer certain.

Barca boss Xavi Hernandez will leave in the summer, giving the diligent fullback another opportunity to show his skill. The Spanish coach previously lost all faith in Dest.

