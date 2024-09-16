EFL League One holds clubs steeped in history. That includes teams who have recent stints in the Premier League. For instance, Reading, Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic, and Huddersfield Town have each played in the top flight since 2010. They may have fallen on harder times, but there is always the potential for promotion. After all, many top clubs in the modern game have spent time in EFL League One throughout its history.

For reference, League One dates back to 1920 when it was created in the English pyramid as a professional division. The 1920/21 Football League Third Division, as it was known, included many teams that modern fans have no issue recognizing. Southampton, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Brentford, all current Premier League clubs, played in the third tier. Additionally, Crystal Palace won the first iteration of League One.

That is just the surface, though. Many of the top clubs in England have played at least one season in EFL League One. Some of those may be more recent than others, but they still stand as former League One sides. Ipswich Town may not have the history of some of these other clubs. However, it is the Premier League side to play in League One most recently. That was in the 2022/23 campaign. Back-to-back promotions have sent the Tractor Boys up to the Premier League.

Most famous League One clubs

Here are ten of the top clubs to have played in the third tier of English soccer in its over 100-year history. Note that some of these teams played in the division before it rebranded to League One ahead of the 2004/04 season.

Club Last season played in League One Manchester City 1998/99 Aston Villa 1971/72 Leeds United 2009/10 Leicester City 2008/09 Nottingham Forest 2007/08 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2013/14 Southampton 2010/11 Birmingham City 2024/25 Fulham 1998/99 Brighton and Hove Albion 2010/11

Going back into history, though, Manchester City stands out as the top side to have played in the league. City spent the 1998/99 season in the third tier of English soccer. At the time, it was known as the ‘Second Division,’ but it was two tiers under the Premier League. That was the only campaign City spent outside the top two divisions. In that season, City finished third, which was good enough for promotion to Division One via a win in the playoff final.

As seen, Birmingham City’s fall from grace is remarkable. Having played in the Premier League and producing top talents, Birmingham City has fallen into the third tier this season. Before then, the last time the Blues played in League One was back in the 1994/95 season.

League One records over the years

Many of those famous clubs spent just one season in the third tier. Yet, the side with the longest stay in the third division of English soccer belongs to Bournemouth. The Cherries spent a stunning 40 seasons in the third tier before eventually succumbing to relegation. That stint lasted from 1923 to 1970.

Over that time, Bournemouth watched the most successful team in League One history, Plymouth Argyle, win the division three times. In total, Plymouth has won League One on five occasions. The most recent of those was this past season in 2023/24. Plymouth Argyle earned promotion to the Championship for the 2024/25 season as a result of its success in the third tier.

PHOTO: IMAGO