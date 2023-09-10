Following the devastating earthquake that killed over 2,000 people in Morocco, members of the national soccer team have given blood.

At least 2,012 people were killed when an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale hit southwest of the Moroccan city of Marrakesh.

More than 2,000 people were injured, with 1,404 in critical condition, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

It was the worst and most powerful earthquake to rock the nation in more than 120 years.

Many residents of Marrakesh avoided their houses and instead slept on the streets or in public areas.

It was suspected that many more people were stranded in outlying settlements, so the military and rescue workers scrambled to get there as quickly as possible.

Liberia clash postponed

Agadir, which is 127 miles southwest of Marrakesh, was supposed to host the team’s African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Liberia on Saturday. However, the match was postponed.

The Atlas Lions sacrificed additional practice time to give blood to those affected by the earthquake. A video released on social media captures the moment when the Moroccan team approached a blood transfusion center amid loud cheering.

As messages of sympathy and aid came in for those affected by the earthquake in Morocco, the Moroccan Football Association‘s website reported that members of the national team had donated blood to treat the wounded.

While sitting on chairs, players in full uniform gave each other the thumbs up and grinned enthusiastically.

Several videos posted on the club’s Instagram account show the Moroccan players, including goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and national team coach Walid Regragui, donating blood.

Players unite with sympathy for Morocco

Defender Achraf Hakimi added his voice to those of the victims by saying, “We are going through a difficult time. It’s time to help each other save as many lives as possible. My condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one.”

Walid Cheddira, a forward, said, “My heart breaks for my country. Living in this moment is not easy for everyone. Our thoughts are with all the victims and injured. May Allah bless them.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was also just one athlete to express sympathy, tweeting his “love and prayers to all in Morocco at this very difficult time.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / CHROMORANGE