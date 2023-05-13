Major League Soccer and Apple TV have debuted a one-month free trial to MLS Season Pass. It’ll give soccer fans an opportunity to test drive the streaming subscription service.

The free one-month trial is available now through October 31, 2023. After the free trial ends, MLS Season Pass renews at the monthly rate of $14.99 until cancelled. Apple’s free trial is available to new and qualified returning customers. Note that you’ll need to use your Apple ID login.

MLS’ and Apple’s decision to offer a free one-month trial is a step in the right direction. In our opinion, it’s an admission that MLS Season Pass hasn’t generated the amount of subscribers that Major League Soccer were expecting. But it’s also a wise move since many soccer fans may have been discouraged from signing up for $14.99 per month (or $99/year) without having seen how the streaming subscription works.

How to get the MLS Season Pass free trial

To get your one free month, you need to click the following link: Get MLS gift

You can watch every MLS game with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. So check it our yourself and start watching today with so many games to choose from.

The offer ends October 31, 2023, so you can activate the free one-month trial any time you want between now and then.

To date, both Apple and MLS have been reluctant to release any metrics on how MLS Season Pass has been doing. This year’s exclusive streaming deal between Apple TV and Major League Soccer is the first of a 10-year global deal. In doing so, there are no blackouts. Plus most games air at 7:30PM on Saturday nights, which makes it easier for fans to know when to tune in.

MLS Season Pass’ showcase program is MLS 360, its whiparound show that allows viewers to watch games from across the league.