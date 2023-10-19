MLS may soon have to pay soccer fans a considerable amount if the accusations of violating their privacy rights are true.

Lawyers state MLSsoccer.com used Facebook’s Meta pixel, which intercepts subscribers’ electronic communications without consent. The website then allegedly shares the subscriber’s video streaming data with the social media company. Lawyers believe this violates the Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA).

These allegations stem from a recent post on ClassAction.org. The website provides information regarding certain lawsuits that affect consumers. ClassAction.org has previously worked on cases involving eye drops, talcum powder, and baby formula.

Individuals could get as much as $2,500 each in the case

Soccer fans who believe they may be affected by the possible violation of privacy can visit the ClassAction.org post. According to the website, any Facebook user with an MLS account who has watched videos on MLSsoccer.com may join in. These individuals can do so free of charge after answering several questions. Consumers could receive up to $2,500 each.

ClassAction.org further explains exactly how the MLS website violated the VPPA. “Specifically, [MLSsoccer.com] may have shared which videos MLS accountholders watched along with their Facebook IDs, which can be used to match the user’s watch history to their individual Facebook profile,” attorneys at the website claim.

Leader in consumer rights handling MLS violation of privacy rights

This mass arbitration could involve thousands of soccer fans nationwide. MLS may have to issue a large sum of money to the lawyers handling the case if found guilty. These attorneys would then distribute payments directly to the individuals involved in the mass arbitration.

The law firm handling the case for ClassAction.org is Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman. The group, based in New York, has been working on class action, mass tort, and consumer rights cases for over 50 years. They claim to have recovered over $50 billion from their long list of clients during this timeframe.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire