As the anticipation builds for the latest installment of the Derby della Madonnina, the historic rivalry between Inter and Milan will reach new heights.

This Sunday’s clash at San Siro is more than just a fierce battle between two of Italy’s most storied clubs; it is a potential record-setting occasion that could see the blue side of Milan etch their name in the history books.

Inter, under the leadership of Simone Inzaghi, stand on the brink of achieving something unprecedented in the long and illustrious history of the Derby della Madonnina.

Should the Nerazzurri emerge victorious on Sunday, they will secure their seventh consecutive win over Milan; setting a new record in this iconic fixture.

Neither club has ever won seven derbies in a row against each other; making this a landmark moment in Serie A history.

It is impossible to exaggerate the importance of this possible accomplishment. The Nerazzurri’s current run of six consecutive victories against their city rivals includes some memorable moments; such as their 5-1 demolition of Milan in September 2023, a result that still resonates with both sets of supporters.

They have recently dominated the derby, winning across multiple competitions; including Serie A, the Italian Super Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

New record for matchday revenues

According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the match would likely generate around $8 million in matchday revenue; surpassing the previous Serie A record of $7.3 million; which was set during the Derby d’Italia between Inter and Juventus in 2019.

The Derby della Madonnina has always been a lucrative fixture. However, this latest edition promises to be the most financially successful yet.

The match is already sold out, with fans from both sides eager to witness what could be a historic occasion. The introduction of “The Sports Pub” at San Siro, a new facility designed to enhance the matchday experience, is expected to contribute to the atmosphere and the overall revenue generated from the event.

Pressure mounts on Milan and Paulo Fonseca

While Inter approach the derby with confidence, AC Milan find themselves in a precarious position. However, the argument can be made for the Rossoneri that the derby is a chance to stop the rot and restore some pride.

A victory would not only halt Inter’s winning streak but also provide a much-needed lift for a team struggling to find form under a new manager.

The Rossoneri have endured a difficult start to the 2024-25 campaign, winning just one of their first five matches across Serie A and the Champions League. Their most recent outing, a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, has therefore only added to the pressure on the Portuguese coach.

For Paulo Fonseca, it is a match that could determine his future at the club. The Portuguese, who took over the reins at San Siro in the summer, is already under intense scrutiny.

The possibility of losing seven straight derbies to Inter, a record that would be deeply humiliating for Milan supporters, could prove to be the final straw for the Portuguese coach. Reports suggest that the club’s hierarchy is already considering potential replacements should Fonseca fail to turn things around.

Milan’s last victory in the Derby della Madonnina came in September 2022, when they triumphed 3-2 in a thrilling encounter. Since then, however, it has been all downhill for the Rossoneri in this fixture. Their six-game losing streak includes painful defeats in the Champions League semifinals, where Inter knocked them out with a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Photo credit: IMAGO / aal.photo