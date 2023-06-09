The Derby della Madonnina, AC Milan vs Inter Milan, is one the biggest rivalries in all of world football.

Two of the most prominent and successful clubs in Italy, based in the same stadium, makes for an always-compelling fixture on the soccer calendar. Here’s the info you need to watch:

Where to find AC Milan vs Inter Milan

Serie A, Coppa Italia, and Supercoppa Italiana rights in the USA are all held by CBS Sports, who stream all games via Paramount+.

Occasionally, select games also air on CBS Sports Network, which is available on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, but these matches are few and far between.

Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan on US TV

Both clubs regularly feature in UEFA Champions League and/or Europa League, and those games are also available in English on Paramount+, with occasional games aired on the main CBS network. Spanish language coverage for UEFA can be found on Univision, UniMás, and TUDN on TV, and streaming on ViX+.

Paramount+ starts at just $4.99/month and includes all of the domestic Italian competitions, plus Champions League and Europa League.

History of the Derby della Madonnina

This rivalry goes back to 1908, when disputes over the signing of foreign players led to a splintering of Milan, and the formation of Football Club Internazionale.

The first game in the rivalry was in the 1908 Chiasso Cup, which Milan won 2-1. Once the first national league in Italy was formed in 1926, the two sides have regularly played each season.

The iconic black and red, and black and blue, striped shirts of the two sides make the matchup one of the most visually pleasing in the game. And the intrigue of both sides not only hailing from Milan, but also both calling the iconic San Siro stadium home, makes this derby tough to beat.

The history of the rivalry is littered with iconic names, included many who played for both clubs. Ronaldo (R9), Andrea Pirlo, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Mario Balotelli, and Leonardo Bonucci among many others have donned both the Nerazzurri and the Rossoneri shirts.

For more info about each club, as well as upcoming schedules and TV listings, check out our Inter and Milan club pages.