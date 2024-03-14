Mexico is making frequent appearances in the United States throughout 2024 to play friendlies. In total, Mexico has five games in the United States in 2024 that are strictly friendlies. Of course, El Tri is also playing in the Copa America in the United States, which guarantees three group-stage games. Therefore, Mexico is playing at least eight games in the United States in 2024.

Five cities are hosting Mexico for its tour of friendlies. Some of these are regular hosts of the Mexico national team. Yet, none are hosting Mexico in the group-stage games at the Copa America. Therefore, fans from various areas will have the opportunity to see Jaime Lozano’s side.

The first chance will be directly after the European club calendar at the end of May into early June. Mexico is playing three games as a last-minute tune-up before beginning the Copa America just two weeks later. Fittingly, Mexico is playing against three teams from South America who are also competing in the Copa America. That starts against Bolivia, which is in Group C in Copa America. Yet, the two major games for Mexico follow the friendly against Bolivia. Mexico is playing Uruguay and Brazil to gear up ahead of the tournament.

List of Mexico friendlies in the United States

After the Copa America, Mexico scheduled friendlies against New Zealand and Canada, which are also in the United States. Unlike the friendlies against the South American opponents, these friendlies will not be as big of a draw for the neutral. Therefore, Mexico is playing these friendlies in places where El Tri has droves of fans: Los Angeles, CA, and Arlington, TX.

Friday, May 31 – Mexico vs. Bolivia – Soldier Field in Chicago, IL

Wednesday, June 5 – Mexico vs. Uruguay – Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO

Saturday, June 8 – Mexico vs. Brazil at Kyle Field – Texas A&M University in College Station, TX

Saturday, September 7 – Mexico vs. New Zealand – Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA

Tuesday, September 10 – Mexico vs. Canada – AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

Official tickets for the games before the Copa America go on sale in the coming weeks. The fixtures against Bolivia and Uruguay have tickets go on sale on March 19 via Somos Locales. Tickets for the game in College Station go on sale on April 5 at 10 a.m.

For those interested in the friendlies against New Zealand and Canada, tickets to see Mexico in the United States will go on sale at a later date.

More Mexican friendlies Stateside

The announcement of these five games in the United States continues a trend of Mexico playing in the United States. Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the marketing arm of Major League Soccer, is in charge of organizing friendlies for the Mexican national team. It has therefore played the majority of its friendlies in the United States. Since 2020, Mexico has played just two friendlies at home. By comparison, Mexico has played 19 friendlies in the United States.

Regarding the five venues where Mexico is playing, El Tri has played at each of those stadiums before except one. Kyle Field on the campus of Texas A&M University has never hosted a soccer game, and it may never have a game of the magnitude Brazil and Mexico will bring.

PHOTOS: IMAGO