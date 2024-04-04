Mexico’s Liga MX has jumped back in front of Major League Soccer in recent worldwide power rankings. The United States/Canadian league previously took the 10th spot in Opta’s worldwide ratings in late March. This climb up the charts meant that MLS moved ahead of Liga MX in the rankings. The Mexican league has typically been CONCACAF’s top division in recent years.

Nevertheless, new ratings by the British sports analytics firm have since been released. According to Opta, MLS has dropped three spots in the standings. As a result of the movement, Liga MX is now back above the American league. Liga MX is now 11th overall in the company’s ratings. The Russian Premier League has also edged out MLS in the rankings as well.

Liga MX teams undefeated against MLS rivals in Champions Cup

The swap in the standings is generally attributed to recent results in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup. The competition is currently in the quarterfinal stage. At the moment, four Liga MX teams and three MLS sides fill out the tournament. Costa Rican club Herediano also qualified for the final eight teams in the competition.

Although the remaining clubs are practically split between Liga MX and MLS, the Mexican sides have been dominant over the United States-based teams. Clubs from the two leagues have so far faced off 11 total times in the competition and Liga MX teams are yet to lose any of these matchups. This impressive form includes MLS sides losing seven of the fixtures, while only picking up four draws in the remaining games.

The three remaining MLS teams are also in a precarious place in the quarterfinals of the Champions Cup. Club America thumped the New England Revolution 4-0 in Massachusetts on Tuesday night. Inter Miami then dropped a home match against Monterrey on Wednesday as well.

The MLS side was without Lionel Messi and Monterrey scored both of their goals in the game after Miami’s David Ruiz was sent off. Columbus Crew was the only American club not to suffer defeat in the stage so far, as they drew at home against Tigres.

Americans dominated the 2023 Leagues Cup

Although the MLS teams will get a chance to redeem themselves in the return legs in Mexico, things are not working out in the competition so far. The Americans previously touted their success over their Mexican counterparts thanks to the 2023 Leagues Cup. MLS teams filled six of the eight quarterfinalists and three of four seminal sides in the tournament. In the end, the final was played between Miami and Nashville, two MLS clubs.

The previous competition, however, was a bit skewed to help the Americans. After all, every single fixture was played last summer at the homes of MLS teams. However, Liga MX is currently taking it to their rivals from the north on a more level playing field. If MLS is to once again jump back ahead of Liga MX in Opta’s ratings, American teams are going to have to make a major comeback in the Champions Cup tournament.

PHOTOS: IMAGO