Felipe Scolari looks set to become the national coach of Mexico ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Scolari is thus expected to be presented as the new Mexican national coach soon. 75-year-old Scolari recently went his separate ways with the top Brazilian club Atletico MG. Now the seasoned Brazilian looks set to continue his career in Mexico as a national coach.

According to the media Radio Grenal, the two parties are close to reaching an agreement.

The former coach for Brazil and Portugal, returned to the sidelines last year to lead Atletico Mineiro. Despite announcing his retirement from coaching in November 2020, the seasoned manager penned an 18-month deal with the Brazilian side.

Not long after Athletico Paranaense broke the news that Scolari was resigning as technical director, the Galo revealed they had signed the 2002 World Cup-winning coach.

While Scolari was in charge, Athletico Paranaense made it all the way to the Copa Libertadores final, where they lost to Flamengo. He claimed to have accomplished all of his objectives while working at the club from May through November 2022.

How has Luiz Felipe Scolari fared in managerial career?

As with many Brazilian soccer players, Scolari got his start on the field as a player. His real impact, nevertheless, came from his time spent managing. His managing career brought him much more fame than his playing career, which mostly included the lower levels of Brazil.

In the late ’80s and early ’90s, Scolari started to be noticed for his coaching skills, and that’s when his management career really took off. He rose to fame after winning many domestic championships with Grêmio and Palmeiras, two Brazilian teams. He became known as “Felipão,” or “Big Phil” in English. That’s because of his towering stature and dominant presence on the sidelines while at Gremio.

Scolari made an everlasting impression, nonetheless, on the global stage. He won Brazil’s sixth FIFA World Cup in 2002 as the team’s coach. Under his direction, Brazil’s national team played a thrilling style of aggressive soccer that captivated fans around the globe. As a result of Scolari’s tactical acumen and leadership skills, the Selecao were able to defeat Germany in the final and claim the prize.

Once Scolari and Brazil won the World Cup, he moved on to manage elite clubs in Europe, including Chelsea of the Premier League. He made an impact with his magnetic personality and tactical acumen.

Scolari took charge of Brazil’s national team again in 2012. Unfortunately, his second spell came to a disappointing end. Brazil lost to Germany in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup, a 7-1 defeat that shocked the world.

Lozano to leave Mexico?

Many have begun to doubt the Mexican players’ attitude in the wake of their dismal showing at the World Cup in Qatar under head coach Gerardo Martino. There were also the team’s regional troubles during Diego Cocca’s brief stint.

Last August, Jaime Lozano was officially named Mexico’s head coach. After that, he guided El Tri to victory against Panama in last summer’s Gold Cup. That got him the permanent position.

