Inter Miami’s owners are reaping the benefits of their investment in the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi.

After completing a $75 million preferred equity holding in Inter Miami and Lionel Messi, Ares Management Corporation becomes the club’s second investment firm in Major League Soccer. The club said in a statement that it will utilize the money for expansion efforts including its ongoing stadium project.

Friday’s statement from Jorge Mas read: “Ares has been an important collaborator over the last two years in helping to accelerate the growth of Inter Miami. This latest investment comes at an inflection point for the club with the planned development of our new stadium and the joining of Lionel Messi, among other key initiatives.”

Messi already paying off for Inter Miami

This comes only weeks after Messi’s Miami debut. It was a historic moment for the league as it pulled in millions of international views. The Argentine’s entrance catapulted the league and club into the international spotlight. His game-winning free kick against Cruz Azul shot above 50 million views on social media after just a day.

It is not apparent what terms are attached to the preferred equity; Ares may get a set rate of return, an income share, or the opportunity to convert to common stock. Depending on the nature of the shares, the selling price may be greater than usual.

New investment firm raises Inter Miami worth with Messi in squad

Sportico previously estimated Inter Miami to be worth $585 million, which was the 10th most in MLS. However, that was before the team signed Lionel Messi, which completely changed the club’s financial situation.

Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas predicted the club’s income will triple in the following 12 months. He sees the club’s value climbing as high as $1.5 billion in the next year as a consequence of Messi.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire