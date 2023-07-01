If the French striker Kylian Mbappe does not extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the club will sell him. It was just last May when the Parc des Princes hosted a celebration for his renewal.

Despite interest from Real Madrid, the Frenchman had committed to staying with PSG. He had even been seen wearing a jersey that read “Mbappe 2025”.

The kit didn’t say anything about the specifics of the contract the 24-year-old signed, of course. In truth, Mbappe has a year left on his contract with the option to extend it for another.

Before the end of June, the Frenchman notified the Parisians’ management that he would not be exercising that option that would keep him at the club until 2025.

Foot Mercato reports that after receiving the “shock letter” alerting them of the decision, Nasser Al Khelaifi and the club’s other executives opted to sell their most prized asset this summer rather than risk losing him for free in 2024.

Fans spot possible clue at photos of both Mbappe and Vinicius in Miami

Real Madrid have reportedly already begun making preparations to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer. Los Merengues’ president Florentino Perez is said to be working hard to strengthen the club even when their players are on vacation.

Already this summer the club has signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

PSG’s main man has been spotted on vacation in Miami. Coincidentally, that’s where Vinicius Junior has also been spending his free time this summer away from soccer.

To no one’s surprise, one Twitter user has made an eagle-eyed observation. In a snapshot of Mbappe in Florida, there is a hand sporting the same watch that Vinicius does in another photo.

Though the proof is scant, Real Madrid supporters are getting excited about the possible friendship between these two players.

Photo credit: IMAGO & AFLOSPORT