According to reports from Italian media outlet Il Mattino, Manchester United are close to signing Napoli defender Kim Min-jae.

After joining the club last summer, the 26-year-old has had a stellar season for Napoli and has played a pivotal role in guiding his side to their first Scudetto in over 30 years.

The report claims that despite the doubts of the player’s entourage, the deal with United is practically concluded.

It is believed that the Red Devils have also made available a villa for the center back in the district of Alderley Edge. Kim is said to have an agreement of €9 million a season with United; however, the Manchester side are yet to meet Napoli to pay the €65 million release clause for the player.

The report also claims that Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has already let known that he would accept the full fee and will not allow any deferred payments.

Also, De Laurentiis will not accept a player plus cash deal as it is rumored that United could offer Swedish defender Victor Lindelof as part of the transaction.

United seek to strengthen back line

Signing Kim would be a great business for Eric ten Hag as it will strengthen the United back line.

The Dutch manager already has a set first-choice center-back pairing in Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the heart of the defense.

The South Korean’s arrival would further strengthen the defense if United were to switch to a back three. Moreover, it would also increase competition for places and provide backup as United are likely to compete in the Champions League and challenge domestically next season.

Napoli signed Min-jae to replace Kalidou Kouibaly who moved to Chelsea last summer.

Napoli set to make a large profit

The Partenopei paid €19.5 million to Turkish club Fenerbache for the services of the center back. With a commanding presence in the back four, the ability to read the game, and strong in the air, the player has all the attributes to excel in the Premier League.

