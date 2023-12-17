It’s a huge showdown in the EPL as the Red Devils head to Anfield to take on Liverpool. And you can follow along here with all the action from Liverpool vs Man United live.
Liverpool vs Man United
English Premier League
11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, December 17, 2023
NBC, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling Blue
Liverpool are in top form at the moment. Top of the table and unbeaten in their last five in the Premier League, The Reds also just wrapped up 1st place in Group E of the UEFA Europa League.
Mo Salah remains a force on the attack, as his 11 goals trail only the prolific Erline Haaland of Manchester City so far this season.
United, meanwhile, are not enjoying quite as rosy circumstances. Currently sitting seventh in the EPL, the Mancunians were also just bounced from the UEFA Champions League. They finished last in their group behind Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen, and Galatasaray, ending up with just 4 points.
Photos: Imago
We are underway
This promises to be a cracker.
The team news are in
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch, Salah, Nunez, Diaz
Manchester United: Onana, Dalot, Evans, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Amrabaat, Mainoo, Antony, Hojlund, Garnacho
