It’s a huge showdown in the EPL as the Red Devils head to Anfield to take on Liverpool. And you can follow along here with all the action from Liverpool vs Man United live.

WHO Liverpool vs Man United WHAT English Premier League WHEN 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, December 17, 2023 WHERE NBC, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling Blue FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Liverpool are in top form at the moment. Top of the table and unbeaten in their last five in the Premier League, The Reds also just wrapped up 1st place in Group E of the UEFA Europa League.

Mo Salah remains a force on the attack, as his 11 goals trail only the prolific Erline Haaland of Manchester City so far this season.

United, meanwhile, are not enjoying quite as rosy circumstances. Currently sitting seventh in the EPL, the Mancunians were also just bounced from the UEFA Champions League. They finished last in their group behind Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen, and Galatasaray, ending up with just 4 points.

Photos: Imago