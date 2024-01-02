Fabinho and Roberto Firmino made appearances at Anfield during an impressive Liverpool win over Newcastle. The two Brazilians departed the Reds this past summer to join the Saudi Pro League. They are two of a massive movement to the Middle East. There, the Saudi Pro League has given immense contracts to the players that made headlines in Europe.

At the time of their departure, Liverpool was working to rebuild their squad to be younger. Firmino and Fabinho are 32 and 30, respectively. However, Liverpool supporters still greatly appreciate what the two Brazilians were able to do during their time at Anfield. They played key roles in ending Liverpool’s 20-year title drought with the 2019/20 Premier League title. Fabinho and Firmino also won the UEFA Champions League in the year prior.

They were among the first stars to go to the Saudi Pro League from the Premier League. Firmino and Fabinho joined Cristiano Ronaldo in the league. Then, players like Ruben Neves, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Riyad Mahrez made the jump over to Saudi Arabia. The move made fiscal sense for players past their prime who exponentially raised their wages without the vigor of the Premier League. Fabinho and Roberto Firmino lived through that, and the fans showed their appreciation.

With the two spotted at Anfield, fans flocked to social media to show their appreciation for the two Brazilians. People hailed the duo as legends of the club for what they did under Jürgen Klopp. Some even went so far as to say they were emotional at the sight of the two Brazilians, perhaps facetiously.

Fabinho and Firmino manage exceptional records with Liverpool

Combined, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino played in over 400 Premier League games with Liverpool. While players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane took all the headlines at Anfield, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino played integral roles.

Fabinho’s best season from a goal-scoring perspective came in the 2021/22 campaign. He scored eight goals in all competitions from his defensive midfielder position. His performances for the Reds earned him a spot in the UEFA Champions League team of the season for that campaign. Liverpool lost the final to Real Madrid in Paris.

For Bobby Firmino, his role went well beyond scoring 82 league goals in 256 Premier League appearances. He was something of a moderator between Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who were famously uneasy with one another. However, he was strong on the pitch, too. He had five seasons in the Premier League where he scored at least 10 goals. He holds the record as the highest-scoring Brazilian in Premier League history with 82.

Keeping an eye on the Saudi Pro League

While moving to the Saudi Pro League has taken these stars out of the public spotlight, it is worth an update to see how these players are doing in the Middle East. After a hat trick in the opening game of the season, Firmino has yet to find the back of the net with Al-Ahli. Fabinho, on the other hand, has yet to score for Al-Ittihad as the club struggles in seventh.

