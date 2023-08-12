Dani Olmo netted a superb hattrick as RB Leipzig stunned Bayern Munich 3-0 to win the German Super Cup at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening.

The Spaniard opened the scoring in the 3rd minute to give the visitors the lead in front of the packed home crowd. Bayern never recovered from the early setback and were sloppy throughout the ninety minutes, never really getting into their usual rhythm.

Marco Rose’s side, on the other end, were excellent on the ball, looking to soak up the pressure and always had a threat going forward with Timo Werner leading the lines and the brilliant Olmo just behind in the number ten role. Xavi Simmons pulled the strings in midfield with a performance beyond his years.

Thomas Tuchel’s side did grow into the game with Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry carrying goals threats, but the Bavarians failed to open up the well-organized Leipzig back line. Just before halftime, Olmo scored his second with a sensational piece of attacking play. The 25-year-old wriggled past two Bayern defenders before toe-poking his finish past the helpless Sven Ulreich in goal.

Bayern should have halved the deficit just five minutes after the break when Gnabry fired in a cross from the left wing but it was just beyond the outstretched legs of Mathys Tel. Ten minutes later, Bayern almost got their opening goal but Jamal Musiala dragged his effort just wide following a penalty box scramble.

Record signing Harry Kane came on for Bayern at the hour mark but the English captain hardly got into the game, barely making any touches in the final third. The hosts had the lion’s share of possession in the second half but Leipzig always looked dangerous on the counter.

Olmo finally scored his third of the night as he dispatched away a penalty in the 68th minute after Noussair Mazraoui handled the ball in the box.

In the end, Bayern failed to hit the back of the net, rounding off a disappointing performance while Leipzig made a statement in the Champions’ backyard.