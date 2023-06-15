Spain earned a spot in the UEFA Nations League Final with a late 2-1 win over Italy. It was a rematch of the 2021 Nations League semifinal between the two. In that game, where Italy was the host, Spain prevailed by the same scoreline. The result sets Spain up with a chance at redemption. After losing in the Final in 2021 to France, Spain faces Croatia, which is seeking a first-ever international trophy.

The game started with a flourish of goals, but not exactly ones that were pleasing to the eye. It took Spain less than three minutes to get on the board, courtesy of some misplay at the back from the Italians.

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma played a pass into center-back Leonardo Bonucci. However, three Spanish attackers converged on the Juventus defender. The ball eventually squirmed free to Yeremy Pino, who played the final tackle on Bonucci. Practically one-on-one with Donnarumma, the Spaniard placed the shot into his lower right-hand corner, and there was no chance for Donnarumma.

However, Spain was not exactly clinical in defending, either. Six minutes after Spain’s opener, an Italian shot struck the wayward hand of Spain’s Robin Le Normand. Although it was certainly not intentional, there was no arguing that the Real Sociedad defender’s arm was away from his body. Ciro Immobile, who missed out on the 2021 Nations League semifinal with injury, tucked away the penalty.

Spain dominant en route to Nations League Final

Even though the game was level on the scoreline after 10 minutes, almost all the chances went to Spain. By the end of the game, Spain amassed almost a third of the possession while over doubling Italy’s shots and shot attempts. It would be one thing to fire balls at will. Spain was creating quality chances throughout the 90.

Some of the highlights of that included a fantastic save from Mikel Merino before Alvaro Morata pushed the rebound narrowly wide. Morata actually had several chances. On each attempt, Donnarumma was equal or the shot went wide.

Before all that, Italy came the closest to scoring. For reference, it was millimeters from scoring or at least counting. A run from Davide Frettesi led to the ball in the back of the net. However, semi-automated offside technology quickly flagged the goal for an offside check. In one of the closest decisions you’ll see, Frettesi was offside, the game remained level.

Another narrow offside decision decides game

In live viewing, Frettesi looked onside. Upon review, the SAOT was correct, much to the happiness of the Spanish. In the 87th minute, Spain would be the beneficiary of another close call.

After some nice play from Spain, the ball bounced free to Rodri in a similar spot to where he scored the Champions-League-winning goal on Saturday. His shot took two deflections off Italians before Joselu, behind the entire Italian back line, dinked it in. For live viewers, Joselu was clearly offside. Even his Spanish teammates turned back to prepare to defend. Joselu, making his third appearance with Spain, knew he was onside, though.

That goal would prove to be the winning goal in this contest. It was Joselu’s third in three appearances with La Roja. The other two came against Norway in Euro 2024 qualifying in March. That goal-to-game ratio is likely part of the reason Real Madrid is targeting the Spaniard to replace the outgoing Karim Benzema.

Spain will hope he can provide the same against Croatia in the Nations League Final. Regardless, the winner of the game will be the third different winner in the three seasons the Nations League has existed.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto