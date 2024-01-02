LAFC winger Carlos Vela is drawing rumors about returning to LaLiga with his former club, Real Sociedad. Sociedad is just one of the clubs rumored to be in the market for the Mexican. For example, Cruz Azul in Liga MX wants Vela ahead of the Clausura 2024 phase of the league’s season. Yet, Vela has an extensive history with Real Sociedad. The reputation and camaraderie with the LaLiga side may make a move back to Spain more likely.

However, a move to LaLiga is not overly simple. There are concerns for both the club and the personal motives of Vela. For Real Sociedad, it all comes down to money and availability. The Spanish side wants to bring back the player who made over 250 appearances with a strong goal record. It may not be feasible, though.

According to Jon Viñambres, a reporter covering Real Sociedad, the club is in communication with Carlos Vela and his representatives. The Spanish side cannot match the financial offers from other clubs. Plus, Real Sociedad would have to use the January transfer window to make room in the squad. Viñambres would guess Mohamed Ali Cho would be the player to make way for Vela if Real Sociedad makes a move.

On a personal level, Vela sees the more lucrative offers of other clubs as more important as a favor to his family. Moreover, staying in Mexico would keep him closer to where he was growing up. Even if his family were in Los Angeles because of his exploits with LAFC, he would not be far away.

Real Sociedad wants Carlos Vela to return

When Vela played for Real Sociedad from 2012 to 2018, he was a regular starter for the side. His 248 appearances with the side yielded 73 goals and 43 assists. He was the club’s player of the season in both 2011/12 and 2013/14. In those seasons, Real Sociedad finished 11th and seventh.

Since his departure in January 2018, La Real has finished in the top half of the league table each season. Last year, Real Sociedad finished fourth, which returned the club to the UEFA Champions League, where the Spanish side won its group.

Carlos Vela can still return to LAFC next season, even though his contract with the California club is up. Yet, LAFC may want to spend its ‘designated player’ spots on options who are younger than Vela. The Mexican is turning 35 in March this year.

Vela a revelation in LAFC’s brief history

Carlos Vela was the first player LAFC signed when the club launched in 2018. As the side’s first designated player, he carried the weight of early success for a club that garnered attention in the United States. He smashed all those expectations en route to success both individually and for the club. An MLS Cup Champion in 2022, Vela is a three-time MLS All-Star. In 2019, the year LAFC won the Supporters’ Shield, Vela won the MLS Golden Boot as its top scorer. He was also MLS MVP that season.

He failed to win any silverware with Real Sociedad during his time in Spain. A return to the side this winter could open the door to success in one of the competitions Real Sociedad is still alive in.

PHOTOS: IMAGO