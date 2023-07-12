The Los Angeles Football Club, who sold out the Rose Bowl on Independence Day, may play there again soon. On August 11, the City Council will vote on a licensing deal that would enable LAFC to play in the Leagues Cup quarterfinal.

This information comes from a staff report scheduled to be on the agenda at Monday’s City Council meeting:

“The Rose Bowl has had a tremendous history of hosting soccer at our venue, including the finals of both the men’s and women’s World Cups as well as the Finals of the Olympics in 1984, and COPA America in June of 2016. Our historic landmark has also hosted national teams of the United States, Brazil, and Mexico.”

80,000 people saw LAFC and LA Galaxy play at the world-famous stadium on July 4. On August 11th, there will likely be 50,000 people present.

Rose Bowl is a historic venue for LAFC

From 1996 until 2002, the Los Angeles Galaxy played their home games at the Rose Bowl stadium. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Inter have played there in recent years.

The Arroyo Seco and the Rose Bowl are under the laws and regulations published in the Arroyo Public Lands Ordinance.

City officials said they want to find a middle ground between Rose Bowl events and their potential effect on nearby neighborhoods with this legislation.

Leagues Cup quarterfinal venue will change

The regulation limits the annual number of “displacement events” to 15, ensuring that the two extremes are kept in check. When 20,000 people or more are anticipated to attend an event, it is considered a “displacement event.”

The number of relocations that occur are approved by the City Council. They must exceed 15. The soccer game in August will be the 25th displacement event of the year.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire