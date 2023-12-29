Hugo Lloris, a seasoned French goalie, is on the verge of joining the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), signaling a major shift in the club’s roster. Luring the 2018 World Cup winner to Major League Soccer would be a huge coup.

The former France international has been named third choice after Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Forster. All this, despite head coach Ange Postecoglou’s constant denials of a hierarchy.

Lloris reportedly has six months left on his contract with Tottenham and the club is willing to let him depart for free in January if he wants to. Now, a massive transfer rumor has it that the veteran is about to depart Spurs, capping off a legendary 11-and-a-half-year career in North London.

The French goalkeeper will depart the club with a bit of a limp after spending some time on the bench. After publicly stating his intention to depart in the summer, Lloris was subsequently excluded from the club’s pre-season tour of Australia and the Far East.

Although he was in negotiations with Lazio, Lloris decided to stay with Spurs throughout the summer. He desired first-team soccer so badly that he rejected many offers, including a nostalgic return to his hometown club Nice.

His alternative has been to sit out the first half of the season and train without appearing in any games. Not having played since April’s 6-1 defeat to Newcastle, the 37-year-old has been benched in favor of the other two goalkeepers in the squad.

Hugo Lloris set to become designated player with LAFC

The January transfer market will commence with discussions between Tottenham and LAFC for the former’s longest-tenured player.

The report goes on to add that Spurs believe the agreement with LAFC is near completion. For now, the two are ironing out negotiations. Monday marks the start of the English winter transfer window.

After Tottenham gave their stamp of approval to the trade, Lloris would soon be leaving the European arena. It is now up to the goalie and his team to settle any outstanding contractual issues.

If this deal goes through, it will be more than just a change of teams; it will be a daring strategic move by LAFC. The California club wants to increase its standing in MLS. Adding a name with a plethora of experience in top tournaments can help.

Not all legends get happy endings

After joining Tottenham in 2012, Lloris has established himself as a rock-solid shot-stopper, appearing in 447 games for the club. French goalkeeper exemplifies leadership and constancy, garnering adoration from the supporters; his commitment to the London club extends beyond statistics.

Nothing could be farther from the truth when it comes to his place as a pivotal character in the club’s contemporary era. Throughout eight seasons as captain, he amassed 447 appearances across all competitions. He also produced a long list of exceptional performances.

Lloris’s biggest regret will be that Spurs were never able to bring home a trophy. Tottenham lost two League Cup Finals and the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League Final.

At 37 years old, he is already a legendary figure in European soccer. Thus, his upcoming transfer to the American top division will undoubtedly alter his career trajectory and the league’s overall direction.

PHOTOS: IMAGO