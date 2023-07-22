The son of legendary Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney is hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps. Kai Rooney, Wayne’s eldest son, was previously signed by the Premier League club’s academy in 2020. Fast forward three years and the 13-year-old is already turning heads.

Kai is currently taking a break from normalcy in Manchester to play in the famous Gothia Cup in Sweden. The youth tournament has previously featured famous players such as Xabi Alonso, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Andrea Pirlo. The United youngster has impressed during his time at the competition. And like his father, Kai is also scoring goals from up front for his team.

Teen happy with his play during prestigious tournament

“I’m quite pleased with my performances. Obviously, I could have been better, but generally, I think that I have been quite good,” the young Rooney told the tournament’s media team.

“I have scored a few goals. It’s a great tournament with many different teams. So many different countries are involved. It’s the biggest tournament in the world. The feeling here is good. It’s lots of different pitches, we live together and many people are watching.”

Legendary father has given son sound advice

Along with assessing himself at the competition, Kai also fielded questions about his father. Particularly, the teen was asked about any advice Wayne has given to him. “It’s a lot about scoring goals because he was pretty good at scoring goals,” replied Kai. “So it’s mainly tips about that. He is preparing me to get into professional football with the right mentality.”

“He’s helping me a lot. He watched the last game and he’s been looking at the fixtures. He says he’s pleased with them all. My dreams are to win the Premier League, Champions League, and the World Cup.”

Wayne also recently spoke about his son during an interview with The Athletic. The D.C. United head coach made it clear that having fun and enjoying the moment are the most important thing for the youngster. Nevertheless, the teen could very well be on his way to playing first team matches for United in the future.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Action Plus