Arsenal has been very busy this summer, and it is ready to give Jurrien Timber a lofty salary to play defense. Kai Havertz will be a new option in the midfield or on the front line. Then, the likely move of Declan Rice to the Emirates provides a sensational option in the midfield. Timber, an Ajax academy graduate, fits in to Arsenal’s defensive line. Therefore, it has a new option across the pitch, except for the goalkeeper.

The medical check and personal terms should round up soon. Timber, who is just 22, brings over 160 professional appearances with Ajax to Arsenal. He also sports 15 caps with the Dutch national side.

The talented young defender has the potential to become an integral part of their team. Linking up alongside William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior or Gabriel, Arsenal is making a push. Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta will hope Timber can be a difference maker as Arsenal can push further for titles in the Premier League or its return to the Champions League.

What will Jurrien Timber make in his salary at Arsenal?

Timber’s transfer package comes out to around $43 million. There are also realistic bonuses of about $5 million, should Timber hit certain benchmarks. Arsenal had previously made one offer for Timber, but Ajax demanded a higher fee for the talented player who still has two years remaining on his contract with the Dutch club.

The 22-year-old will reportedly sign a five-year deal with the club until summer 2028 after being enthused with their future vision under Arteta. According to the Daily Mail, the Dutchman’s annual salary at the Emirates will be around $8 million.

Considering the absurdity of some Premier League salaries, this is still a respectable sum. Taking everything into consideration, the player’s monthly salary would be about $666,000, or$153,000 per week. If you break that down, that’s roughly $30,000 every day, $2,800 per hour or a cool $64 each minute.

The defender will be paid the same as right-back Ben White, and the two are interchangeable defensively, so they may wind up playing together.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Pro Shots