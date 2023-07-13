Jordan Henderson’s salary is about to increase by a monumental margin. The English midfielder has received a substantial offer from Steven Gerrard’s new club in Saudi Arabia, Al-Ettifaq.

It is the sheer scale of this offer that is making the 33-year-old think about ending his 12-year Liverpool career. The Saudi team are making an exerted push to secure the signing of the veteran. It has emerged that whilst he initially had reservations about the move, he is now open to talks.

Over the next 24 hours, the Reds captain will meet with manager Jurgen Klopp to discuss his future at Anfield. However, the possibility of reuniting with Steven Gerrard, who was just named Al-Ettifaq coach, is an important factor.

Nevertheless, the 33-year-old is now contemplating a two-year contract that would quadruple his weekly salary. His current deal is valued at $262,000 per week. Additionally, the Saudi proposal includes the possibility of extending the contract for a third year.

What will Jordan Henderson’s salary be if he moves to Al-Ettifaq?

The Saudi Arabian club have not yet submitted an official proposal to Liverpool, but will within the coming days. If Henderson shows any interest in making the unexpected move, they will send an offer.

Liverpool want a hefty transfer fee, perhaps in excess of the $22 million that Al-Hilal paid Chelsea for Kalidou Koulibaly.

As a statement signing for Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia is willing to pay Jordan Henderson North of $915,000 a week. The Englishman, meanwhile, has two years left on his contract with the Anfield outfit. He made 42 appearances last season.

Will there be space for Henderson at Liverpool next season?

Despite losing James Milner, the team’s vice-captain, to Brighton this summer, Henderson continues to be an essential leader on and off the field.

Naby Keta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have both left the club. This has left Klopp nine midfielders to choose from. The additions of Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai will only increase the battle for playing time.

In addition, Liverpool now have more depth thanks to the growth of players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, and Stefan Bajcetic. Alexander-Arnold made the successful transition to a hybrid midfield position at the close of the previous season.

Reviewing this depth may see Henderson realize that he won’t play as much moving forward.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportsphoto