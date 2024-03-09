As they search for a new player to replace Yedlin, Inter Miami are continuing their preference to look at the Argentine market.

Yedlin’s two-season stint with Inter Miami came to an abrupt end this week as he finalized an unexpected transfer to TQL Stadium. The former Premier League player is about to start a new chapter in his life after being moved for $172,799 in General Allocation Money.

Yedlin, a defender for the United States national team, was captain of the club when Messi landed in Florida in the summer of 2023. He helped Inter Miami celebrate their historic Leagues Cup victory by helping to raise the trophy.

Quickly accepting the decision, Yedlin played his last game with Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets in a 5-0 thrashing of Orlando City over the weekend. This transfer puts the USMNT international back where he feels most at home.

After playing for Tottenham, Newcastle, and Galatasaray in Europe, Yedlin returned to his homeland in February 2022 and signed with the Herons. As David Beckham and company continue to grow, the 30-year-old fullback has been a regular for Inter Miami.

Having returned to the area, he has effectively completed a full circle. That’s because he previously played for the University of Akron during his collegiate years in Ohio.

Who will replace DeAndre Yedlin?

Inter Miami are now active in their pursuit of a right-back to replace DeAndre Yedlin. Reportedly, the Herons have sent a bid to Boca Juniors for Marcelo Weigandt, maintaining their trend of acquiring Argentine players.

Quite a few Argentinians have lately joined Inter Miami, adding to an already impressive roster. The addition of Lionel Messi, a superstar player, undoubtedly contributed to that. Recently, ‘Tata’ Martino’s side have added young players like Federico Redondo, Tomas Aviles, Facundo Farias, and Diego Gomez.

The MLS side battled great competition from Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Liverpool for Fernando Redondo. However, they ultimately prevailed in their pursuit, making a bold statement with the acquisition.

Inter Miami’s recruiting campaign in Argentina is far from done; the club is now courting Weigandt, a player for Boca Juniors. Club officials have formally approached Boca with a bid to acquire the right back, claims Cesar Luis Merto.

In addition, Gaston Edul adds that negotiations have begun in preparation for the possible move of the Argentine. Once he graduated from Boca’s academy, Weigandt saw action in 74 games, scoring three goals and setting up seven more.

Strained relationship with Boca Juniors

The funds that were made available by Yedlin’s departure seem to be going straight into Weigandt’s contract. It all depends on their ability to persuade Boca to agree to the sale since there has been no indication of the progress of the negotiations so far.

For some time, the relationship between the player and Boca had been strained and unproductive, as per Ole. Seemingly, it has finally concluded. Weigandt has ceased to play for the club ever since the talk of his possible exit.

The youngster’s father, Alejandro Weigandt, has condemned the president and club of the Xeneize for making his son’s departure more difficult.

“Everything bad comes back. I don’t understand how they don’t let a player grow who would be free in two months. In other words, they prefer to lose money and say the easiest thing, always blaming the player who is a mercenary. Same as always, very good they handle themselves”, he wrote on Instagram.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Pressinphoto : IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport.