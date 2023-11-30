Inter Miami is adding to its preseason schedule by bringing River Plate to the United States. According to a reputable source out of Argentina, the MLS side will play one of the biggest teams in South America in late January. Rather than playing in south Florida, the two will meet in Dallas at AT&T Stadium. The home of the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL is no stranger to hosting soccer games. It is in the running to host the 2026 World Cup Final.

Varsky Sports says River Plate will travel to the United States for a game on Jan. 20. This is before the beginning of the Major League Soccer season. Traditionally, MLS begins its season in late February or early March. Therefore, scheduling a game for January allots ample time before the MLS season. However, this friendly comes against a major international side rather than a team in the United States.

That said, Inter Miami is not new to international friendlies. This past season, which was before the arrival of Messi, Inter Miami welcomed Vasco da Gama from Brazil for a friendly. Ahead of the 2024 campaign, Inter Miami is in talks with sides in Asia to play there. A previous trip to Japan already fell through because of organizational issues.

There should be fewer organizational issues when Inter Miami is hosting the event relatively closer to home. Moreover, AT&T Stadium hosts soccer games every year. For example, it will host games in the Copa America next year and the World Cup in 2026. Lionel Messi has played in the venue once with the Argentina national team. He scored the equalizing goal in a 2-2 draw against Mexico in 2015.

River Plate plans a second friendly before Inter Miami contest

Inter Miami playing River Plate would be the second game in the Argentine side’s trip to the United States. Three days beforehand, River Plate is playing Chivas de Guadalajara. The Liga MX side has a massive following in the United States, which would draw in fans to the 80,000-seat stadium.

However, that game may not happen in Dallas. If the Dallas Cowboys are still using their stadium at the time, that first friendly would move to Austin. In all likelihood, that sets up a friendly at Q2 Stadium, home of Austin FC. In mid-January, the NFL playoffs are active, and the Dallas Cowboys are likely to feature in the competition.

Yet, despite the Inter Miami friendly against River Plate happening during the ‘Divisional Weekend’ in the NFL playoffs, that meeting will happen at AT&T Stadium. By comparison, the other game is on a Wednesday, when there are no NFL games.

Messi to play against Argentine opposition

Messi has played against Argentine opposition three times in his career. Each of those, unsurprisingly, came during his long spell at Barcelona. That included a matchup against River Plate. Rather than a friendly, that was in the 2015 FIFA Club World Cup Final. Barcelona won the competition en route to the sextuple of trophies. Messi scored in that game against River Plate.

