Inter Miami continues to suffer from players suffering injury. Lionel Messi dominated the headlines with his lingering knocks that ruled him out for almost one month. He finally returned to play a crucial role in Inter Miami’s 2-2 draw at home against the Colorado Rapids. However, the club is still dealing with injuries to nine other players.

There is not yet confirmation on injuries to Leonardo Afonso and Leonardo Campana, but both may have picked up recent hamstring injuries. In addition to those two, three more players are battling hamstring injuries. Then, the other four players dealing with injury at Inter Miami are nursing knee knocks. Some of these are more serious than others. For example, Facundo Farias tore his left ACL in January. By comparison, Yannick Bright was not in the squad against Colorado despite playing in the two previous MLS games for Miami.

The lack of so many players has clearly affected Inter Miami’s form. The team with the highest expectations in Major League Soccer has picked up two wins in its last eight games in all competitions. The recent draw at home against the Colorado Rapids depended on Lionel Messi to pull the side back into the contest. Messi’s injury and absence played a role in the poor run of form, but it speaks volumes that Inter Miami cannot maintain its players’ fitness levels.

What caused the injury crisis at Inter Miami?

Several factors go into a club’s status with injuries. Luck plays a role, as Sergiy Kryvstov played earlier in the season without a hitch before missing the last two games. Other times, injuries are the product of past issues. Facundo Farias tore a ligament in his knee in September 2022 while playing for Colon. Players are far more likely to suffer knee injuries if they have already dealt with those issues in the past.

However, one thing that needs to be considered, particularly with so many hamstring injuries, is the overuse of players during the preseason. Of all the MLS clubs, Inter Miami played by far the most diverse array of pre-season friendlies. The international desire to watch Lionel Messi took Inter Miami to Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, El Salvador and around the United States.

While other clubs played seven friendlies like Inter Miami, many of these were at home or other MLS venues. Having played internationally, Inter Miami is away from its usual facilities. Plus, all the travel between continents does not benefit recovery. Inter Miami played a flurry of games in late January and February straight into a busy MLS season.

That has not blended well with Inter Miami’s status in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The introduction of continental competition has brought more games for Inter Miami. With injuries mounting, Tata Martino has lost the ability to adequately rotate his squad to prevent further injuries. That is why the recent knock to Robert Taylor, for example, is especially concerning.

Inter Miami is heading into a must-win game in Mexico this week in the return leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup in Monterrey. Lionel Messi is coming back, and he will be available after missing the first leg. He will lead a weakened squad in Mexico.

PHOTOS: IMAGO