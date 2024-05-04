Much to Arsenal’s surprise, former goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has quietly bought the rights to the ‘Invincibles’ trademark.

Lehmann played with the Gunners from 2003 to 2008 and was an integral part of Arsene Wenger’s 2003-04 Premier League winning team.

As part of the historic, still unrivaled, record-breaking run, he started all 38 games and recorded 15 clean sheets.

The 54-year-old has now allegedly paid $37,600 to acquire the trademark rights to the ‘Invincibles’ name and logo.

The Daily Mail states that Arsenal were reportedly unaware of Lehmann’s intentions when he made the move, which took them by surprise.

With the help of 28 other players and 12 employees, including Wenger, the ex-goalkeeper plans to launch a business. One of his goals is to plan fundraisers to donate the proceeds to good causes.

Legends from Manchester United will be playing in a match, and there have been rumors of a documentary and an international tour.

What did Lehmann say?

“I had the idea because the name ‘Invincibles’ becomes more and more popular approaching the 20th anniversary,” Lehman told the Daily Mail.

“Nobody had it, so I was looking into it. I was ready to get the branding rights for our group, so everybody who’s using it is violating our brand. The club were probably a little surprised because nobody thought about having the brand name registered. At least they know it’s now being controlled.

“We have 28 players and 12 staff members, which includes the boss. The company has not been set up yet because we’re still preparing. There will be one or two events here very soon where we give something back to the people. Everybody will be a shareholder of the company.

“It’s easier to get all the members of our group in one company because you have costs and income created. The company gets the revenue and then hopefully everything is shared. If we have income, we are going to do something for a charity.”

Ex-teammate defends plan

The fiery Jens Lehmann admittedly wouldn’t think twice about getting into an argument with his coworkers. Thus, it’s no surprise that the ‘Invincibles’ moniker allegedly slipped past Arsenal‘s fingers and the club was unaware of Lehmann’s intentions.

But the veteran isn’t driven by money, as his former teammate Martin Keown verified, so he’s including the whole team in his plans.

“It’s been a very open process – what Jens has done is taken out a patent on the word ‘Invincibles’ and shared that with all the players and all the staff,” Keown told talkSPORT.

“He’s set up a company where everybody would benefit if anything could be benefited from. It’s not for himself, it’s for the whole group… with our approval. Everybody’s been in the WhatsApp group of 40 people – of players and members of staff… lots of people played their part in this incredible success.

“I wouldn’t put a negative on this,” he continued. “I think it’s about unity. The club is completely in tandem with it and we’ll look to do things going forward for charity with the club. For me it’s a positive, I don’t see this is as a negative story.

“Jens has done this for the group, he’s done it for the masseur, the kit man, the people who didn’t really earn the monies. Arsene knows and is aware of it, he’s part of that group, as are all the staff members. Jens is not taking this for himself, he’s just making sure it’s protected going forward.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images