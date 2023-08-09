It’s been a while since I’ve had time to update you on everything new that’s happening behind the scenes at World Soccer Talk. In short, there are a lot of important updates that I’d like to share with you, including about our new comments system.

Major upgrade to the commenting system

We’ve partnered with Viafoura to launch a brand-new commenting system throughout World Soccer Talk. It was a huge undertaking. Our development team and Viafoura completed the successful import of more than 200,000 comments from our old system into the new one. This way, we didn’t lose any of your valuable insight and conversations.

The new commenting system is a major upgrade on what we had before. Watch the above video for a quick guide on how it works. Among the new features, they include:

• Ability to edit comments after you post them

• Follow conversations that you’re interested in, so you get notified when new comments are added

• Follow other readers so you get a notification when they post new comments

• Add a profile picture to personalize your comments

• Plus a ton of other features that you’ll see as you experience the new system.

Writing more quality articles on topics you want to read

Some of you may have been with World Soccer Talk to remember that only less than a year ago, we relied heavily on news wire stories from AFP (Agence France-Presse). The stories were decent, but they weren’t our content.

We’ve come a long way since then. Now, every single story is written by our team. That encompasses custom stories written 7 days a week, 365 days a year. As a result, we’ve expanded our writing staff. Kyle Fansler, Chris Moore, Derek Reese and Martina Alcheva are all full-time employees. Plus we have several freelance writers working for us, while Kyle and I copyedit many of the articles. We’ve also brought on two other copyeditors to help with the consistency and quality of the articles.

At the same time, we continue to break many stories here at World Soccer Talk before mainstream media. Just this past week, that included our story about FIFA opening an office in the United States, as well as the Bundesliga and ESPN working together on a brand-new whip-around show.

Other things you may have noticed

We’ve changed our logo. We’ve evolved the design of it to better reflect our focus on soccer news and TV schedules.

As you’ll see in the above video walkthrough, we’ve also added a ton of Opta statistics so you can dive deeper into the scores and data from every major match.

We’ve also expanded our TV schedules to include more teams than ever before. Again, watch the brief video to see more details on that.

Meanwhile, we continue producing quality content on our free World Soccer Talk Podcast and daily email newsletter, WST Insider.

After being in business for 18 years, we continue to value your feedback and your loyalty. Thanks for trusting World Soccer Talk for your daily soccer news and TV/streaming schedules.

Enjoy your football!