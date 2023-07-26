The FA promoted the highest-ranking black match official in English soccer, Sam Allison, to referee in the Championship. He was outstanding in Leagues One and Two the previous year.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited, or PGMOL, should announce Allison in that role on Wednesday. PGMOL is the organization that coordinates and assigns referees and their assistants to games.

In addition, they will likely reveal the promotions of the individuals they refer to as the “Development Group Officials” as they climb the organizational ladder of soccer. This, however, is a huge win for underrepresented groups in the refereeing of English soccer.

Allison finally gets promotion as black referee in Championship

Allison has now been moved up from the PGMOL’s “National Group” to their “Select Group 2.”

The 42-year-old began officiating in 2011, and in 2020, he became a professional official. The current EFL referee started as a footballer before he ever dreamed of donning a whistle.

Akil Howson has been elevated to the position of referee’s assistant in the Premier League. Howson has advanced to the highest tier of match officials. Consequently, he becomes an AR in the Premier League as part of Select Group 1.

FA reveals plans for hiring more underrepresented referees

The FA plans to hire and keep 1,000 new referees from underrepresented groups over three years, as reported by Sky. The plan is to have a dramatic impact on youth soccer’s culture.

On Thursday, the FA will unveil a groundbreaking new plan designed to increase participation and officiating opportunities for members of traditionally underserved areas.

PGMOL is responsible for organizing referees and assistants. It fully endorses this new FA effort in the hopes that more people of color can take up refereeing. It specifically hopes more representatives of South Asian descent can enter the profession.

