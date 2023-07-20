Potential new owners of Manchester United reportedly feel as if current ownership won’t sell the club. The Glazer family has owned the English team since 2005 and announced back in November that they would listen to offers for the club. However, several deadlines set by the family have come and gone. The ownership now looks set to start the upcoming Premier League campaign at the helm.

Bidders have not yet reached Glazer’s valuation

Mail Sport is claiming that sources close to the action worry that the Glazers may not even want to sell United now. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim have both bid for the club and value the team at around $6.4 billion. Nevertheless, current ownership rates the team closer to $7.7 billion. As the Glazers are not seemingly budging in their asking price, negotiations have stalled.

Previously, the Glazer family set a final deadline on Manchester United bids in April. These two aforementioned interested parties were expecting to hear back about their bids by June, yet there has not been an official word. Sources at Mail Sport say that the bidding process could very well be paused for the moment. Suggestions have been made that these negotiations may even go into the fall and winter of this year.

Many United supporters want Glazer family to sell

“Fans should be asking questions,” the source told the news outlet. “Look at the time this is taking. Easter comes and goes, then the end of the season, now we’re approaching August and there is still no clarity.”

A vast majority of United fans would prefer, to put it nicely, the Glazers to sell the club. Supporter groups organized multiple protests in recent campaigns. For example, one protest held at the club’s stadium in 2021 forced a Premier League match to be postponed. It was the first occurrence in the division’s history.

Nevertheless, the Glazers will almost surely be in charge for the start of the 2023/24 season. United begin their upcoming Premier League campaign with a home match against Wolves on August 14. Stadium officials will most likely be braced for yet another fan protest for the match.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images